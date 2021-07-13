MERRITT — Multiple fire departments responded to an Aetna Township fire Sunday that caused damage to a home, displaced a family of six, but resulted in no injuries.
Merritt Area Fire Department Chief Ed Nettle sent out a release Monday saying his department was dispatched at 8:34 a.m. Sunday to a residence on South 9 Mile Road. Once on scene, the fire department found the third-story walk-in attic was on fire. Nettle said in the release firefighters were able to contain the fire to the attic with mutual aid from three other fire departments.
Although the fire was contained to the attic, it took several hours to put out the fire due to limited access to the attic area and the use of off ladders. Despite that, Nettle believed early detection and teamwork between the different departments was key to keeping the main fire area to the upper level of the home.
Nettle said the occupants of the home, which included four adults and teenagers, smelled smoke and reported it by calling 911. He said that early detection by the family was what made the difference.
Although there was a stairway that led up and into the attic, firefighters were limited by its size and by fire damage, smoke and steam. As a result, using ladders and the dormer windows was how the fire was fought.
"It increases the difficulty of handling equipment and mobility when you are on a ladder. It also increases the amount of energy you so use, so they have to switch out," Nettle said. "That is why we use mutual aid. It also just makes it a little more dangerous when you are 12 to 16 feet off the ground when you are wearing turnout gear, an air pact and using a 1 3/4 inch hose."
The home was a rental occupied by a family of six and everyone was able to get out of the house with no reported injuries. The American Red Cross also was contacted to assist the family due to the house being severely damaged by fire, smoke and water. The cause of the fire is suspected to be an electrical issue in the attic above the second-story bathroom, according to Nettle.
The Merritt Area Fire Department was assisted by Lake Missaukee Fire Department, Clam Union Fire Department, Lake City Area Fire Department, Missaukee EMS and the Missaukee County Sheriff's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.