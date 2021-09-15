LAKE CITY — For the past 40 years, local Shriners have been working to send local elementary school students to the Shrine Circus. Due to COVID restrictions, their efforts were halted last year.
Now that restrictions have loosened up, the Shriners are getting back to their decades-long traditions.
With the help of Lake City Elementary School, local Shriners are putting on a Shrine Circus Turkey Dinner on Sept. 20 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the school’s cafeteria. The funds raised at the dinner will go toward supporting the fifth-grade trip to the Shrine Circus in Grand Rapids on Oct. 1.
“92 students will be going this year,” organizer Billy King said.
Back in the 1980s, King said a group of 10-12 Shriners from Lake City decided to pull their money together and started taking children to the circus. Led by a man named John Inman, the group helped put on a turkey dinner to raise funds for the circus trip.
Four decades later and the Shriners are still sending local students to the circus.
“We’re on at least (the) fourth generation of children going to the circus,” King said. “I still have people that come up to me, and they say ‘we remember when we went to Lake City schools and went to the circus. We’ll never forget the circus’.”
Lake City Elementary School principal Tyler Hamilton also said he still hears the older students talking about their experiences at the circus. He said he thinks the trip is a great opportunity for students to get out of Lake City and explore a big city like Grand Rapids for the first time.
“I think it’s a pretty cool experience for our students,” Hamilton said. “It seems to be one event students really enjoy.”
This year’s fundraiser will feature a Thanksgiving-like dinner, with all the food being prepared by the food service workers at the school. Along with turkey, King said there will be mashed potatoes, coleslaw, cranberry sauce, and desserts donated by the public.
Along with the dinner, King said there will also be a raffle featuring prizes donated by local merchants.
With Lake City Elementary Schools being one of the only schools left sending students to the circus, according to King, he said he hopes people will come out and help send the fifth-graders to the circus.“I just hope that the people would (come out to) support the fifth-graders,” King said.
