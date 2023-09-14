Elizabeth Vogel to stay as Missaukee County Administrator

LAKE CITY – Missaukee County Administrator Elizabeth Vogel will remain in her current role after interviewing for the Traverse City city manager position.
Vogel interviewed for the position recently and was one of five finalists. The Traverse City commissioners also interviewed City Clerk Benjamin Marentette, Grand Traverse County Deputy Administrator Chris Forsyth, former City Administrator Jessica Kinser of Marshalltown, Iowa and Milford Village Manager Christian Wuerth.
The Traverse City commissioners unanimously decided to select Marentette to fill the position a few days following the interviews.
"Traverse City is a very special place for me and for my family," Vogel said. "My parents had a house in Glen Arbor for 20 years and so Traverse City was a regular part of our stomping grounds it was just an incredible opportunity."
Vogel said she was surprised and humbled to have come in the top three candidates for the position. Now her focus will be on helping the county finish up its line of projects and anything else that comes her way.
"I'm not disappointed to still be the county administrator," she said. "We've got a lot of great work to do."
Vogel officially started as the county administrator in June 2021 and has held the position for over two years.
Missaukee County Commissioner Frank Vanderwal said he believes Vogel has done an excellent job for the county and was happy she will be sticking around.
"I don't blame her a bit for trying to improve her lot, but if she's still going to be here, that's great for us," he said.
Missaukee County Commissioner Pamela Niebrzydowski echoed Vanderwal's statements, adding Vogel has worked hard for her position and looks forward to having her stay with the county.
In light of her recent interview, the county commissioners completed Vogel's annual county administrator evaluation.
County Commissioner Dean Smallegan said the commissioners conducted a subjective evaluation where they reviewed and discussed different aspects of her role as a county administrator. She is then given feedback on her performance.
"I am very pleased with Liz's work in this last year," Smallegan said. "She has certainly grown in the role and continues to seek out forward-thinking forward-looking solutions for problems."
One thing Smallegan said Vogel performs well at is finding resources the county can use for different projects. He said she has also done well transitioning into a rural area having come from an urban environment.
Vanderwal said one thing Vogel has handled well is the board's takeover of the county park. In light of some of the changes that have been made at the park, he said she has adapted well and is always looking for opportunities to make improvements.
Getting out more into the community is one goal Vogel has heading into her third year as county administrator. She said her focus is continuing to build relationships with county staff and city government officials in Lake City and McBain.
Vogel said one thing she's excited about moving forward is completing various county projects. The county is working on renovating its building on Main Street, with the goal of moving the prosecutor's office and other staff members into the building sometime next year.
The park is also on Vogel's mind. She said the county is hoping to receive money from the state's Spark grant to repair 220 linear feet of seawall along the park's lagoon.
The county applied for $950,000 from the grant program with a $50,000 match. If they don't get it, Vogel said she will look into other grant opportunities.
