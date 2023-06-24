CADILLAC — An Elk Rapids man took home first place honors in a “Shark Tank”-style event held at The Venue Event Center on 13th Street.
Neil Warner submitted his patented roof safety product called SteelGrip SAMM, which stands for “Safety Assist Magnetic Mats.”
Warner pitched his product to the judges and investors present at the event, and highlighted how it improves the safety of people working on steel roofs by helping them to stay secured to the roof.
“All of the pitches tonight were so good,” said event organizer Lindsay Hartsock. “It was not an easy decision.”
About 100 people attended the event, which Hartsock said went incredibly well, and may have spawned the creation of new business opportunities in Cadillac.
“This event did exactly what it was intended to do,” Hartsock said. “For example, as we were listening to Neil present his product on stage, one of the judges texted their friend, a construction company owner, who he knew could use this product. Something may be underway there now.
“The panel asked Neil some very tough questions and ran some numbers to seriously begin considering the possibility of a future investment.”
To check out Warner’s product, go to steelgripsamm.com.
Receiving second-place honors was Nevada Rector, who pitched a meal prep business called Fresh Life Meal Prep that currently operates out of Traverse City.
“The judges are brainstorming how to help Nevada to bring her awesome service to Cadillac,” Hartsock said. “She just needs a cooler drop off space. Then we would all have access to her amazing prepped meals.”
To check out Rector’s product, go to freshlifemealprep.com.
Warner was awarded $1,000, and Rector was awarded $500. In addition, Hartsock said the judges got together and sent some cash to Angel Vallejo, who presented a business called Young Veterans Inspire Purpose that helps young veterans to transition from the military.
Hartsock said given how well the event went, she is planning to make it an annual, or possible semi-annual, competition.
“My heart is happy seeing everything that this event ignited already within Cadillac,” Hartsock said. “The next one will be twice as big.”
