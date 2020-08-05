REED CITY — Voters in Osceola County decided contested races for the Republican nominations for District 5 and 7 commissioner seats on Tuesday.
Incumbent Roger Elkins won the Republican nomination in an unofficial 338 to 263 vote against Arnold Dodde for the District 5 seat on the Oceola County Board of Commissioners.
"I would like to thank the voters for their support and I look forward to continuing my position on the board and serving the county," Elkins said. "(...) I am driving home a happy camper that's for sure."
Though Elkins did win by 75 votes, he and Dodde tied in Evart with an unofficial count of 113 votes each.
"The tie was unexpected but meant that I held my lead in the race," Elkins said.
Dodde was unable to be reached for comment in time for publication.
For the District 7 seat nomination, Sally Momany won the Republican nomination in an unofficial 325 to 305 vote against Russ Nehmer.
"Surprised is my initial reaction," said Momany. "I didn't really know how this was going to turn out."
In losing the primary nomination, Nehmer said it was unfortunate but did not mean the end of his political career.
"It is unfortunate, with all that I have done or the community, that I wasn't able to get the nomination," he said. "But, I will continue to work on the (Reed City) planning commission and still plan on running for a position in politics in the future. (...) I wish Sally the best of luck."
Numbers in the primary have yet to be finalized and do not guarantee a seat on the Board of Commissioners. In winning the primary nomination, Elkins and Momany will move on to the November election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.