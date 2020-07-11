CADILLAC - Cadillac Elks Lodge No. 680 has awarded $5,000 in scholarships to eight area students. Elks members were disappointed that they were unable to host the annual awards banquet this year and congratulate the students in person.
Winners were selected by the scholarship committee based on academic achievement, community involvement, identified goals and obstacles they have overcome.
The $1,000 Leonard Wright Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Maxwell Abe Stange of Cadillac High School to study geological engineering at Michigan Technological University.
The Cadillac Duplicate Bridge Club Scholarship of $1,000 was awarded to Abraham Albert Apfel of Cadillac High School. Abe will study chemical engineering at Virginia Technological University.
In memory of James Filak two $500 scholarship were awarded.
The first James Filak Scholarship was awarded to Marne Raeanna Fox of Cadillac High School. She will attend the University of Michigan and pursue a career in forensic psychology. The second recipient, Tyler Egor Lindquist of Pine River High School, will study linguistics at Michigan State University.
Three $500 Cadillac Elks Lodge Scholarships were awarded this year.
Teagan Riley Cox of Marion High School will use her scholarship to study environmental engineering at Central Michigan University. Emma Rose Elmquist of Lake City High School will attend Alma College to prepare for a career in dentistry. And the third recipient, Brianna Marie Puffer of Manton High School, will study occupational therapy at Saginaw Valley State University.
The Louise Wright Scholarship was awarded to Paige Swiriduk of Manton High School. She will study nursing at Oakland University Honors College.
Members of the Elks are interested in good fellowship, and community involvement in the support of veterans and youth.
