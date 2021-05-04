CADILLAC - Cadillac Elks Lodge No. 680 recently distributed $6,000 in scholarships to nine area students.
Although the annual recipients are usually feted at an awards banquet, this year students were mailed scholarship checks along with certificates and a congratulatory letter. A copy of the letter was also sent to the students' high school counselors.
"The committee decided not to hold the awards dinner this year because of the limited capacity of our clubroom to meet social distancing," said committee member Louise Wright.
Winners were selected by the scholarship committee based on academic achievement, community involvement, identified goals and obstacles they have overcome.
The $1,000 Leonard Wright Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Lucas Tyler Enyeart, a Cadillac High School graduate who will study civil engineering at Michigan State University.
The Cadillac Duplicate Bridge Club Scholarship of $1,000 was awarded to Sophia Marie Bianchi, a Pine River High School graduate who will study biomedical science at Western Michigan University.
A $1,000 Elks Scholarship was awarded to Matthew Utecht. A graduate of McBain High School, he will attend Grand Valley State University to study athletic training.
Six area graduates were awarded $500 Elks Scholarships, including: Northern Michigan Christian School graduate and Cadillac resident Makayla Hall. She will study graphic design and architecture at Cornerstone University; CHS graduate Brendan McRoberts will study mechanical engineering at University of Michigan or Michigan Technological University.; Mesick High School graduate Danielle Dzikowicz will attend the U of M to study arts, science and psychology; Mesick High School Graduate Kaylee O'Neill will study political science at U of M; Olivia Meyer, a CHS graduate, will attend the U of M to study kinesiology; and Pine River High School graduate Lorean Yemans will attend GVSU to study physical therapy.
Scholarship committee members included Jay Richley, Chris Filak and Louise Wright.
