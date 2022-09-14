LAKE CITY — The Lake City Council will have a new member on board after council member Ellen Selmer announced she was stepping down Monday night.
Lake City Mayor Craig Ardis said Selmer’s daughter is about to deliver a baby and that she wants to be closer to them in Florida this winter.
“We were disappointed in her stepping down because she’s such a great asset,” Ardis said. “She’s worked hard on a lot of HR stuff, a lot of the health benefits review that we did, and the retirement review that we’ve done.”
Selmer first ran for city council in 2019 when she went against incumbents Kathleen Ostrander and Lewis Beaver and fellow challenger Grant Elmquist. When she was elected, Selmer received the second most votes behind Ostrander.
Ardis said Selmer will now help the council with a few projects on a consulting basis.
Taking Selmer’s place on the council will be Patrick Smith. The council unanimously appointed Smith to the position after he expressed interest in joining.
“We looked at the candidates that put letters of intent in and we felt that Patrick would probably be the best person at the time,” Ardis said.
Smith is no stranger to city councils. The Lake City native said he served on the McBain City Council for many years. Currently, Smith said he is serving as the chairman of the Commission of Aging for Missaukee County, chair of the Ardis Missaukee District Library Board, and a member of the planning commission.
“I’ve always enjoyed serving and think it’s kind of a responsibility of everyone if they have the time to do it and interest to do it,” Smith said.
Smith said he appreciates the council’s push to make Lake City more appealing to residents and tourists, and is looking forward to learning more about current projects.
“Similar size communities have similar needs and so hopefully my experiences and skill sets can bring some assistance to what I would say is an organization that’s doing a good job for right now,” he said.
Smith will serve out the remainder of Selmer’s term, which ends in 2023.
