ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP — Ellsworth Township is in the process of forming its first master plan.
As the township is preparing its first master plan, it is looking for public input and will be holding a meeting to review the plan at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 in the Luther Fire Barn located at 715 Linden St. in Luther.
Prepared as prescribed by state law, this plan will be the first of its kind for the township and is being modeled after other small townships in Michigan.
Though general by nature, the plan is designed to give the township and its board direction for managment of the township in the future.
Prior to the Saturday meeting, the master plan can be viewed by request either physically at the Luther Library or by emailing elsworthmp19@gmail.com for a digital copy.
