CADILLAC — It was a quiet night Tuesday as both Jason Elmore and Michael Hayes settled in to watch results come in from their homes.
There were no big parties. There were no well-wishers. It was just the television, a laptop, and a few close friends and family. Both men were seeking the judgeship for the 28th Circuit Court. Both Elmore and Hayes were non-incumbent candidates after Judge William Fagerman was aged out of the position.
With most of the results in both Missaukee and Wexford Counties in, Elmore defeated Hayes by a tally of 12,990-7,364. Of those totals, results in Lake Township in Missaukee County were not in as of press time.
Elmore said he is "honored and humbled" to be part of the tradition of strong judges that have served on the bench of the 28th Circuit Court. He said he understands he has big shoes to fill but looks forward to serving both communities in Missaukee and Wexford counties.
"We live in a great community. My family has been here for five generations," Elmore said. "This is our home and will be for years to come. I began knocking on doors in June. We covered the doors of nearly 25,000 voters in Wexford and Missaukee counties."
With the unofficial results in, Hayes congratulated Elmore for the win.
"I am happy for him that he is able to complete one of his longtime goals. I am confident that he will do the job admirably, and I look forward to appearing before him for many years to come," Hayes said.
As for his current role as Wexford County Prosecutor, Elmore said he looks forward to wrapping up his term and considers it an honor to have served in that office. Although he feels that way, Elmore said once the election results are certified, he will resign from the position, which will help in the transition.
Elmore also wanted to congratulate Hayes on a well run and positive campaign. With so much negativity in politics, it was refreshing to have a positive campaign.
"The voters of our two counties need and deserve a positive and professional campaign. The fact my mother and wife spent much of the day out holding signs alongside Mike and his wife (Tuesday) while I was in court, was a positive message to the community," Elmore said.
The Wexford County and Missaukee County Boards of Canvassers are scheduled to meet on Thursday. Until they certify these results, they are unofficial.
