Elmore running for 28th Circuit Court judge's seat

CADILLAC — On Tuesday, Jason Elmore announced via press release he was seeking the 28th Circuit Court judge’s seat that is currently held by the Honorable Judge William Fagerman.
The judge’s seat is for both Missaukee and Wexford counties and Elmore said in a press release he and his family are excited to announce his candidacy.
He is a local, born and raised in Cadillac and the fifth generation of his family to do so. His childhood centered around the Christmas tree farm and hard work starting at an early age. He spent his summer’s trimming trees and his falls harvesting them, according to the press release. Elmore also said via the press release that he planted a field of trees at the age of 16.
He graduated from Cadillac High School and attended Hope College, where he met his wife Dr. Alicia Elmore. The two have been married for 27 years and together have three children, Anna, Drew and Zach. Anna and Drew attend Cadillac Junior High School, while Zach has graduated from Cadillac High School and currently attends Hope College.
As a litigator, Elmore has tried cases in and out of courtrooms in front of judges and juries in Missaukee and Wexford counties, across the state, across the country and overseas, according to the press release. He also is a 21 year veteran of the Army serving as a reserve and deployed duty. He also has served as a military prosecutor, defense attorney, appellate attorney, military magistrate, legal instructor and current as a judge.
Elmore said he practiced law locally for 16 years handling civil, criminal and family law cases. In 2016, he became Wexford County Prosecutor.
“In this job, it is easy to make enemies; however, my mission has been to serve and make this a better and safe place for everyone who calls it home to live, work, vacation, own a business, and raise a family,‘ he said in the release.
In addition to his service in the military and as an elected official, Elmore also has served on boards for several public organizations including the Cadillac Area YMCA, the Traverse Narcotics Team, Cadillac Area Silent Observer, Stehower Free Health Clinic and several more. He also has served as a volunteer for Cadillac Oasis Family Resource Center, United Way of Wexford-Missaukee Counties, Teen Impact and many other organizations, according to the release.
“For over 20 years, I have been a servant. To become the circuit court judge is an opportunity to continue to apply my experience in service of my hometown,‘ he said via the release.
