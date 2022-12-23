EVART — A community group known as the Elves of Evart have helped eight local families cover the cost of their children’s Christmas wishlists.
Every holiday season, the Elves will connect families in need with an “elf,” or interested volunteer, who’s willing to shop for their children and ease the financial strain that often comes with Christmas.
Evart resident Melody Walker started the Elves of Evart in 2020 in hopes that she and other members of the community could spread some positivity during such an uncertain and burdensome time.
“There were just a whole gamut of emotions going on that year, and it just seemed like it was a world divided, and it was,” she said. “Our extended family Christmas had been canceled, so I was just feeling really down, and I thought, ‘I want to buy gifts for someone,’ and I didn’t know how to get the word out there.”
Walker’s daughter-in-law came on board to help set up an Elves of Evart Facebook group, and people started reaching out soon after to offer their help.
In the weeks leading up to Christmas, Walker opens up an application period for any families who may be struggling to afford new clothes and toys for their kids. Although the names, addresses, ages and genders of the children are required to complete the application, Walker ensures that the families stay anonymous through the entire process.
Once a family has been adopted, the elf receives their wishlist and goes out to shop. Families then pick up their gifts a few days before Christmas, just in time to place them under the tree. This year, pick-up was located at the Evart VFW Post 7979, which Walker said has been a generous supporter of the Elves.
Word of the Elves has spread fast, Walker said, and this year, they ended up with more volunteers than applicants. Those who weren’t able to adopt a family made a monetary donation instead, which will contribute to next year’s wishlist fund.
The response from the community has been overwhelming for Walker, and as the Elves continue to grow, she said her faith in humanity does, too.
“It was so cool to watch people helping people make Christmas better for their kids,” she said.
After seeing how successful the Elves could be, Walker decided to extend their services beyond the holiday of Christmas by organizing food item donations for families in need of Thanksgiving and Easter dinners.
The expansion seemed like the obvious next step for the Elves, because Walker knows that any holiday can suddenly go from being the best of times to the worst when a family is experiencing financial hardship.
“Kids just don’t understand that; they didn’t understand anything about 2020, but I wanted them to be happy and to be surprised, and to just lighten the load for their parents, who have just struggled so much out there.”
Walker was born and raised in the Evart community where her father owned a business for more than 30 years. She said her parents were always willing to help their neighbors when they needed, and she’s been inspired to do the same through the Elves.
“I love being able to help my own town,” she said. “These are my people, so it’s a way to give back to those who’ve given to me through the years.”
