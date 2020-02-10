MARION — For roughly six months, the Marion Friends of the Library group has been working as a nonprofit organization.
The group is looking at hosting a dinner that will be an opportunity for fundraising and a concert. On Feb. 15, the friends of the library group will be hosting the first Love Your Library dinner and a show featuring the talents of Elvis tribute artist Jake Slater.
“We do a lot of little things but Jake Slater is the first huge thing we have ever done,‘ Marion Friends of the Library member Sherry Rader said.
Last summer, the group raffled off chainsaw-carved timber art. Rader said with the group’s non-profit status not even a year old, it is still trying to figure out its signature event, but the hope is the upcoming dinner and show could fill that niche.
While this year the dinner will include a performance by Slater, Rader said the group is open to the event changing and evolving from year to year. Rader said the hope is the dinner will also help to attract new members to help. She said when people think about the library many just think about books, but the library is more than just a place where you can check out books
“People don’t realize what all the library does. It is not just books,‘ she said. “It also is technology and programs‘
She said since the library’s Wi-Fi connection reaches outside of the building, the group would like to set up a patio on a grassy area where people can sit out, read, surf the internet and enjoy being outside. While that is just an idea currently, it is those types of projects Rader said the group would like to take on.
The dinner portion of the upcoming event will be from 6-7 p.m. followed by Slater’s performance from 7-9 p.m. Rader said he does all of the eras Elvis performed from the 1950s to the 1970s.
“You can have your back to Jake and he sounds just like Elvis Presley,‘ she said. “He does three sets of the 50s, 60s, and 70s Elvis. He covers it all.‘
The dinner will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, cabbage, dinner rolls, and various desserts. Non-alcoholic beverages also will be provided as part of the meal. The event will be from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Marion Eagles Club No. 4087, 220 S. Mill St. Tickets are $15 for one or two for $25 and are available for sale at the Marion Public Library or Backwood Reality.
Anyone interested in becoming a member of the group, Rader said monthly meetings are held at 6 p.m. at the library the second Thursday of every month.
“We would love for people to show up at the meeting. We would love more volunteers,‘ she said. “We have fun whatever we do.‘
