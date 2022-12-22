At this point in December, people usually flood the stores to get some shopping done, but this year it isn’t just the upcoming holiday that has caused the long lines.
Beginning later tonight, a significant winter storm is expected to invade the region and bring with it snow and wind. While the meteorological sciences are never 100% certain the way things are going to happen, Gaylord National Weather Service Meteorologist Mike Boguth said the confidence this storm will happen as it is predicted is almost a certainty.
While there are minor differences in terms of snowfall amounts and the intensity of the wind, there is no doubt the impacts of this upcoming storm will be significant.
“Right now in Cadillac the main part of the storm will be Friday night into Saturday, with 36 to 48 hours of impact,” he said. “From 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday there could be 8 to 10 inches of snow. Then on Saturday morning through Saturday night, there could be another 1 to 3 inches. We are looking at close to a foot of snow, if not higher. There is going to be significant wind, significant snow and the impacts are yet to be defined.”
When it comes to temperatures, Boguth said the Great Lakes, while a catalyst for lake effect snow, will help in terms of temperatures. Friday should stay in the low 20s for highs but will cool off to the mid-teens for Saturday. He also said wind gusts could reach as high as 40 mph. The wind chills, however, will be frigid and by Saturday could be as low as negative single digits.
Another thing that has changed over the past few days is that the storm will be an all-snow event. Freezing rain or mixed precipitation will be off to the east and shouldn’t pose a problem.
“This is a pure snow and wind event. We also will see lake enhancement snow and Northwest Michigan will have the highest snowfall from this event,” he said.
Check-out lines extended beyond the aisle and into the clothing department at Meijer Wednesday, as shoppers rushed to complete their holiday grocery lists before the impending storm.
Carts swerved in and out of the store’s many aisles, and shoppers, in a state of disbelief, could be heard asking, “is this the back of the line?” before sidling up next to a display of sweaters or women’s accessories.
Cadillac local Courtney Agema said she’d never seen the parking lot so full. Vehicles took up almost every available space from the produce entrance to the home goods entrance.
Attempting to do any kind of shopping in the week leading up to Christmas can be stressful, Agema said, but the crowded store made it tenfold. As she approached Meijer’s sliding doors, she noticed there wasn’t a single blue cart to be found — they’d all been occupied or left behind in the parking lot in a rush.
“So I went back out and found my own cart, instead of waiting for one of the boys to bring them back in,” she said. “And then you just do your best.”
Agema’s cart was piled high with snacks and ingredients for holiday party meals. With three kids at home and more family members on the way, she said her haul will be just enough to take them through the weekend.
Though Agema wasn’t shopping in preparation for the storm, she said the anticipated snow, wind and ice pushed her to get out to the store earlier than she would have normally.
“I would have come right away (Thursday) morning because I’m off work,” she said. “So I would’ve come then, hoping for a little less of a crowd.”
Tustin resident David Rockwell said the combination of the upcoming holidays and looming, blizzard-like conditions made for the “perfect storm” of the shopping craze.
Rockwell had only seen such long checkout lines at grocery stores downstate, and even then, it was on rare occasions. As he wandered about the Meijer with his wife, checking items off their list, he said the people around him were in a state of shopping madness.
“Shelves are getting empty,” he said. “I see people kind of grabbing whatever food they can get.”
Rockwell’s children won’t come into town until Sunday, and he intended to do his shopping over the weekend but found himself with no choice.
When Amanda Nowland first arrived at the Cadillac Meijer, she took a look around and thought it might be best to come back later, but she pushed on, knowing that she had a long list of holiday shopping to cover. And with a storm on the way, there was no time to wait.
“My plan was to come on Friday and Saturday,” she said.
Like many of those waiting to check out, Nowland was tucked away in the clothing department, watching the line ahead slowly shifting every few minutes.
As a mom trying to wrap up the last of her holiday shopping, Nowland said the only thing on her mind is, “I hope I don’t forget anything.”
While shoppers were preparing for the storm and upcoming holiday picking up last-minute items, many local emergency management coordinators, road commission managers, police and utility companies also were getting ready.
Wexford County Emergency Management Coordinator Travis Baker said the plan was in place to open warming stations and shelters if needed. He said the Cadillac Area YMCA Dillon Community Center, 9845 Campus Dr., will be open and available for people to use as a place to warm up, charge a phone or take a shower.
He also said the Cherry Grove Township Fire Department is making its facility, 4830 E. M-55, available to the public as a place to warm up or charge a phone. There also are a couple more locations in the Cadillac area as well as in northern parts of the county that could be utilized if needed, he said.
He said county residents should sign up for CodeRED to get up-to-date information regarding this storm and information from his office. CodeRED is a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service solution. It allows public safety officials to deliver geo-targeted, time-sensitive information via phone, email, text, Integrated Public Alert and Warning System and more.
It allows the county to link with the National Weather Service and when there are weather alerts in the county, it will automatically push them to anyone who has signed up for the service. It also allows Baker to pinpoint where an alert can be directed and which residents should get it.
To sign up, text, “Wexford” to 99411 to enroll in CodeRED. You also may sign up by going to public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BFB7CC4C6C0A.
On Wednesday, Missaukee County Emergency Management said several of our local city and township halls, fire departments, Missaukee EMS and Lake City High School are prepared to open their doors and provide shelter and warming to those that need it. As that information becomes available, it will be released to the public.
Osceola County Emergency Management Director Mark Watkins said his county distributes emergency information from its Nixle system, which automatically re-broadcasts weather alerts, public safety information and other bulletins via text, email and social media. More information can be found at www.osceolaemd.us/nixle. This information in turn can be shared by other public safety and community agencies, as well as accessed directly off Nixle’s website, according to Watkins.
During severe weather, Watkins said Osceola County emergency services activate an incident management system. Public safety, road crews, utilities and other services are coordinated via trained incident managers and contingency measures, such as warming shelters, are addressed as needed by staff.
Watkins said citizens and businesses should have plans in place for weather emergencies and help public safety by avoiding unnecessary travel during extreme conditions. Watkins also said his agency will be doing periodic updates via our social media accounts and website.
On Wednesday, the Michigan State Police said residents are encouraged to be flexible with travel plans and take necessary preparedness measures to help ensure their safety. Travel is expected to be dangerous statewide Thursday through Saturday and the MSP said blizzard conditions are expected to last through Saturday with wind gusts between 40 to 50 mph. Gusts of 60 mph also are possible at times Friday into Saturday.
The MSP also suggested that residents have a supply of essential items ready in advance to use during emergencies such as a power outage or being stranded in a vehicle. These supplies should be kept at home, at work and in vehicles for use during an emergency.
Osceola County Road Commission Manager Mike Mattzela said while the impact this storm will cause is uncertain, his agency has been preparing for whatever might happen.
“Our crews and mechanics are doing their last checks on trucks and equipment to prepare for the storm. With the expected high winds, we also are preparing our front-end plows for any drifting that may occur,” he said. “Right now, our expectation is to be on the main paved roads this Friday, and to have our whole crew in on Saturday to open all the roads in the county.”
Mattzela said the plan is subject to change depending on what Mother Nature throws their way. He also said road commission crews will be all over the county removing trees from roadways if the need arises. He also cautioned residents that even with this plan, don’t plan on most roads being well plowed as the nature of the storm is for continual snow and wind.
Wexford County Road Commission Engineer/Manager Karl Hanson said staying home is the best option but if someone needs to go out during the storm they likely will be faced with limited visibility and the potential for 5- or 6-foot drifts on some of the county’s more rural roads.
“If you could leave before the storm or wait until it’s done, that would be the best-case scenario,” he said.
He said crews will be focused on primary roads and state trunklines before addressing lower-volume roads. Regardless, Hanson said his crews will have a long three to four days that will include working on Christmas Eve and Christmas.
Consumers Energy also is preparing for this storm as the strong wind gusts could result in power outages, downed wires and other safety hazards.
“Consumers Energy customers should know we are all hands on deck preparing for this storm. Crews are preparing trucks and essential materials right now to assist with any restoration efforts,” Garrick Rochow, Consumers Energy president and CEO said. “We are ready and we’ll work as quickly and as safely as possible to restore any outages this storm may cause. We are grateful for our customers’ patience and understanding.”
