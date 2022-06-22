CADILLAC — As gas prices have risen over the past few months, many are keeping a close eye on things when fueling up.
For many emergency service departments, their eyes are glued to the pumps as well.
“That’s something that is a focus on me and watching things,” Missaukee County EMS Director Aaron Sogge said.
Back when he first started, Sogge said the department’s fuel budget was pretty conservative. During the 2020 presidential election, Sogge said they decided to increase their budget with the anticipation that the price would raise due to the election.
At the time, Sogge said it was a shot in the dark as the department was trying to be proactive. Now that the prices have started going up, Sogge said his department has managed to stay under budget.
At the Michigan State Police, 7th District public information officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said they were notified on June 1 that the Michigan Department of Technology, Management, and Budget (DTMB) Vehicle and Travel Services (VTS) implemented a mileage rate increase beginning July 1 for the state department’s vehicle fleets due to the rising cost of gas and other services.
While these rates vary from vehicle to vehicle, Carroll said the MSP is seeing between a 25% to 40% rate increase. Carroll said these mileage rates help cover fuel, repairs and other maintenance costs.
“The overall impact to our budget from this cost increase is just under $2.8 million,” Carroll said. “Accordingly, we have requested a supplemental appropriation from the legislature to cover this increased cost.”
At the local level, Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said the fuel costs have put a strain on the department’s budget.
“We had to go to the commissioners once already to ask for a budget amendment,” Yancer said. “Hopefully that budget amendment will get us through the rest of the fiscal year.”
Depending on the day, Yancer estimated his officers drive around 100 to 150 miles in their patrol cars. To help save on fuel costs, Yancer said he has asked his officers to double up at night and drive in one vehicle.
Yancer said they have also considered mile restrictions and having the officers park for a certain amount of time during their shifts with the car turned off. However, he said these considerations haven’t been implied.
For MSP, Carroll said the rising costs haven’t affected how they operate.
“As of now, this is not affecting the Michigan State Police as far as our patrols, our response time, or how we’re operating,” Carroll said.
One thing that might be helping out MSP is their hybrid vehicles. In 2020, Carroll said they began replacing old gas cars with hybrids as part of their green initiative. By the end of 2022, he said they expect around 19% of their fleet will be hybrid vehicles.
“We’re doing everything we can to manage our fleet to include better fuel economy and more green vehicles,” Carroll said. “I think that is why you’re looking at an increase in the hybrid vehicles that we are using.”
At EMS, Sogge said there isn’t much they can do to save on fuel. Regardless of the situation, he said they have to respond just like the police do.
“Unfortunately being EMS, we can’t pick or choose whether we respond to nonemergency things or emergency things,” Sogge said. “We’re EMS. If we get called, we have to go.”
In addition to responding to various calls, Sogge said they also transport people from the hospital to their houses, and transfers between hospitals for Missaukee residents.
Sogge said they also try to help out county residents, when needed, so hospitals don’t get backed up with patients.
With the rising fuel prices, he said they’ve started to monitor the number of non-Missaukee County resident transfers. Sogge also said they’re using a set of criteria to determine if they can assist with an out-of-county call in a timely matter.
Despite limits on what they can do to save fuel, Sogge said there are a few things they’ve been doing before the recent price surge.
Sogge said EMS crews can assist a person with alternative treatment plans on the scene if the patient’s health situation doesn’t require an ambulance ride. In the future, he said they begin pushing for their community paramedic program. Sogge said this would allow them to treat people in their homes.
“All the way around, a program like that saves everything money,” Sogge said. “From the health care system to the insurance companies to the patient to the local EMS departments.”
Sogge said his department is also able to do telemedicine where patients can speak to a doctor over the phone for issues like vertigo.
In previous years when fuel prices increased, Sogge said the number of cases where someone was calling for an ambulance went up. He said this occurred because people’s insurance would cover the ambulance ride. So far, Sogge said they haven’t seen that increase yet.
Despite gas prices, Sogge made it a point that his department is here to serve Missaukee County residents.
“The big thing is we are here to help and that’s why we do what we do,” Sogge said. “We don’t want them to be scared of calling us and feeling like they’re bothering us.”
“If somebody needs an ambulance for a true emergency, they need to utilize us.”
On the police side, Carroll reiterated Sogge’s statement.
“We still have to respond,” Carroll said. “We still have a duty to patrol the freeways, the highways. So, we’re not changing how we do business or reducing our services to the public in any way.”
With the summer traffic expected to pick up, both the police and EMS departments are seeing a higher call volume.
Despite high gas prices, Carroll said people continue to travel up north and seem to be sticking to cars rather than using air travel. As a result, Carroll said they’ve seen an increase in fatal accidents from speeding and distracted or impaired drivers.
With that increase, Carroll said reducing their services would go against their goal of protecting lives.
“By us reducing our presence on the highways and limiting our travel, that’s not going to help our main goal of reducing traffic crashes and deaths among Michiganders,” Carroll said.
As traffic does pick up, both departments said they’ll continue to monitor the fuel costs.
“Increased volume will increase our fuel usage, so it’s something that I’m watching,” Sogge said. “It’s a constant evaluation.”
