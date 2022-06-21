REED CITY — Throughout Tuesday’s Osceola County Committee of the Whole and Board of Commissioners meeting, several county employees shared their frustrations regarding the board’s decision to remain open for Juneteenth. All courts were required to close for the newly added federal holiday, but whether county offices should close as well was at the discretion of the board.
The decision to remain open was made at the board’s June 7 meeting and was driven by both the short notice from the state supreme court, and the fact that Juneteenth had not been included in union contract negotiations.
County employee Therese Bechler was first to address the board on the issue, and did so during the first employee/board comments period Tuesday morning. Bechler said she felt discriminated against, because other county employees received a paid holiday, while she and her colleagues, who work in the county offices, were made to work for that pay with no additional compensation.
“I realize the board’s decision, but I think as employees we all work hard,” she said. “I realize that we’re civil servants, but the courts are also civil servants to serve the public.”
Bechler went on to state her understanding that keeping county offices open is the more cost-effective option, but that she still feels as though they were punished for being civil servants.
“I just wanted to bring this to the board’s attention, that yes, you’re good to us, but at the same time I don’t think this was a very fair decision based on the board that half of us had to work, and the other half didn’t,” she said.
Additional employee comments were made at the end of the meeting to alert the board of the slow foot traffic that came through on Monday. Another employee spoke up to reiterate Bechler’s earlier point about fair treatment and holiday benefits amongst all county employees.
Board Chairman Mark Gregory took a moment to respond to employee comments by reminding those in attendance of the 17-day notice the board received regarding Juneteenth closures. He said the board did have a lengthy discussion on the matter, and that the discussion ended with the promise of consideration for Juneteenth as a holiday moving forward.
County Clerk Karen Bluhm followed Gregory’s statement by stating that the issue doesn’t seem to be about the holiday itself, it’s about fairness to employees.
“You had 17 plus employees that had yesterday off with full pay,” she said. “Unless you’re going to make them take PTO time, vacation or whatever, but then the rest of them had to be here to earn their pay, and I think that’s the issue.”
A broader discussion on paid time off and vacation time did arise about midway through the meeting when Osceola County EMS Director Steve Young approached the board for approval of EMS vacation time. There was a misunderstanding with the board regarding vacation time for the position of Osceola County EMS Education Coordinator, and the change in hours was approved.
Commissioner Custer then asked his fellow board members if the county vacation time policy would be changed. Chairman Gregory responded by stating that the board should revisit and update the policy, because it’s a recruitment tool.
“I believe we need to revisit vacation policy, so that way it entitles department heads some discretion to offer vacation,” he said. “Because it is a recruitment tool, and as competitive as the marketplace is for employees right now...”
Possible revision of the vacation policy will be added to the agenda for the next Osceola County Committee of the Whole and Board meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday, July 5, at 9:30 a.m.
