LAKE CITY — The Missaukee County Emergency Medical Services Department is set to introduce its new education program.
Next week, Missaukee EMS is starting up its Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) and Emergency Medical Treatment (EMT) programs. The EMR program will begin on Monday, Sept. 12, and the EMT program will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
“We’re super excited and thrilled that we’re able to put these courses on,” Missaukee EMS Director Aaron Sogge said.
Both classes will feature one instructor and 20 students per class. Sogge said students can expect hands-on learning, ambulance ride time and field experience.
The EMR course will run from Sept. 12 to Nov. 13 and take place on Mondays, Thursdays and every other Saturday. Weekday classes will go from 5 to 10 p.m. and the Saturday class will go from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sogge said students can expect 137 hours spent in the classroom and 48 hours out in the field.
The EMT course will take longer, with classes running from Sept. 13 to Feb. 3 and taking place on Tuesdays, Fridays and every other Saturday. The weekday classes will go from 4 to 10 p.m and the Saturday class will go from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Students will also spend more time in the classroom and the field, as Sogge said they can expect 348 hours in the classroom, 96 hours of ambulance ride time, and 60 hours spent in the emergency department with clinicals.
Sogge said the EMR course will take students through basic first-aid, CPR, and other entry-level topics. The EMT course will build upon those topics and go more in-depth.
Both courses will have chapter quizzes and tests to evaluate them and ensure they’re learning the material and improving as they go along. There will also be midterms and finals.
Sogge said students can sign up for either course, based on their comfort level.
“It’s all going to be dependent on what you’re comfortable with as a person and provider and how quickly you can pick up on things,” he said.
Sogge said they still have four open spots for the EMR course and two open spots for the EMT. Those interested can call (231) 357-4665 or (231) 434-8671, email Education Coordinator and Program Director Chase Schelling at cschelling@missaukee.org, and scan the QR code found on the flyer posted on the department’s Facebook page.
Sogge said the EMR course comes with a $900 cost and the EMT course costs $1,700. However, he said students can get that cost covered by Michigan Works.
“We were able to partner with Michigan Works,” Sogge said. “As long as the students brought the needed documents, they received full funding. Michigan Works has covered the tuition costs, costs of books, cost of the uniform and pants, watch, just some of the basic stuff that students are going to need.”
Students can contact their local Michigan Works to inquire about covering the costs of the classes.
Schelling said he is excited about the courses because it presents an opportunity to add more quality EMS providers in the region. Since some areas are struggling to find health care providers, Schelling said they are hoping to pull students from the program once they’ve completed it.
“We’re hoping to be able to grow the number of training providers in the different communities in the region, but also the opportunity to grow our own providers here from Missaukee County,” he said.
Upon passing each course, Sogge said the students will need the state’s approval before taking the national registry test, a computer-based adaptive test. If the students pass, Sogge said they will become certificated and receive a state license for whichever level they’re at (entry emergency medical responder for the EMR course and basic emergency medical technician for the EMT course).
This license would need to be renewed every three years upon completing a certain number of credit hours. Sogge also said students will come out with emergency vehicle operations, CPR, and trauma certifications.
Sogge said he is hoping to be able to offer the course twice a year, once in the spring and the fall. In January, he said they’re planning to start their EMT advanced and instructor courses.
Future plans aside, Sogge said he’s looking forward to seeing the incoming students grow and develop as they move through the program.
“Seeing students connect the dots and have that light bulb moment, that’s kind of a warm, fuzzy feeling as an educator,” he said.
