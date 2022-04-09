By apparent coincidence, two different groups are working simultaneously to create EMS authorities in the northern half of Wexford County.
The group on the west side aims to create an authority to provide coverage in the townships of Antioch, Hanover, Springville and Wexford.
The group on the east side aims to create an authority to provide coverage in the townships of Colfax, Greenwood, Liberty and Cedar Creek, along with the city of Manton.
While the details of each group’s formation differ, their motivation is the same — to improve a potentially life-saving service for area residents.
Northwest Wexford Emergency Authority
Allen Sherburne has been working in the EMS profession since 1977.
That is when he got his basic EMT license. His first job? With the Mesick Rescue Squad. He is now the captain of the rescue squad and he has been there for 40-plus years. With the Antioch, Hanover, Springville and Wexford townships in the process of forming the authority, Sherburne said he has no choice but to get on board with it.
“As far as things go with the authority. It is better than what’s going on. Funding is more secure than the way the township functioned before,” he said. “The general view is Mesick Rescue is in agreement to join the authority, and if the authority is going to control the funding, I don’t have a choice. Without the mills, we can’t afford to operate.”
Ultimately, Sherburne said the people who work with the rescue squad are there to serve the community. If the authority means more security and better funding, he and the rest of the rescue squad are for that.
Jim Peterson is an EMT and the treasurer for the rescue squad, and like Sherburne, he is in favor of the authority. He, however, does have a question. Authority or not, the problem of finding people to be EMTs or paramedics remains.
“That is the biggest question of mine. How are they going to find people to work,” he said. “There is an EMS shortage everywhere. I don’t know where they will find the people to work. That is the biggest hurdle.”
He said the rescue squad has seven people working and they could use more staff. As it stands now, he and his co-workers have to work double shifts or triple shifts to keep things going. Peterson said the rescue squad is willing to pay people for training, but it is hard finding people who are even interested to do it.
On Jan. 1, a Facebook post on the Buckley Fire Department’s page stated EMS service would not be provided effective 7 a.m. Jan. 1. The post said the elimination of the EMS service in Buckley was due to a lack of funding to provide staffing to offset the shortage of volunteers. The post also said the department was not providing the appropriate service for the tax dollars collected.
With the EMS service no longer being offered, a township-based committee was formed by Hanover, Antioch, Springville and Wexford townships.
The discussion to create an EMS/fire authority started more than six months ago. A discussion was had between the four supervisors of the impacted townships and the point was to see if it was feasible.
After those preliminary discussions, it was agreed to form an authority. Both township boards in Antioch and Wexford Township had signed articles of incorporation to form the authority and last month both Hanover and Springville townships confirmed their board also had signed those same articles of incorporation.
The four northwest Wexford County townships are using what Charlevoix County did as a guide for how they should create the authority. The townships also are using the same attorney who helped Charlevoix County create a county-wide authority. The millage to pay for the service is already in place, so taxpayers won’t see an increase in their taxes.
As for a to-do list, the four township members who are part of the authority board need to draft a budget and develop a classification for the firefighters and EMTs they hire. The board also needed to elect a chairperson, vice chairperson, clerk and treasurer. The four members also need to appoint an at-large member, which was recently accomplished.
The board also needs to draft and pass bylaws for the authority and, once complete, a copy will be sent to each township. The authority will need to get a Federal ID number by sending in the articles of incorporation and minutes from that meeting. Finally, the authority will need to hire staff, which will likely be those from Buckley and Mesick rescue, but as of now those employees likely will need to go through a brief interview process.
Antioch Township Supervisor and newly appointed chairman of the Northwest Wexford Emergency Authority Tom Williams said three meetings have been held. During those meetings, Williams said public participation has been minimal. He said the feeling in the four townships is that an authority will be able to do more things and more importantly improve the service for the residents in the four townships.
“We really emphasize that it won’t cost more than the 3 mills they are paying right now. Our budget is not approved yet, but it looks like we can do this with the 3 mills,” he said. “All four townships are contributing to both Mesick Rescue and Buckley, and the 3 mills will now go toward the authority. The township boards have already agreed to give that to the authority.”
There are still steps that need to be taken, but Williams said he believes things are headed in the right direction. He also said this has gotten further compared to what most people thought would happen. The goal is to have the authority up and running by July 1.
The Northwest Wexford Emergency Authority is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on April 12 at the Springville Township Hall and is open to the public.
Last week, Colfax-Greenwood Fire Department Chief Jason Nelson and a group of around 20 people, including officials from area townships and the city of Manton, met to discuss a proposed EMS authority in the northeast part of the county.
The idea to create an authority dedicated to the northeast quadrant of the county came about following frequent reports from residents about longer emergency response times following the merger of Northflight EMS with Mobile Medical Response.
Fifty years ago there was an EMS service dedicated to covering the northeast section of the county, so the fact that one no longer exists today doesn’t make sense to Nelson, who soon will begin the process of collecting petition signatures to get the authority proposal on the November ballot. The deadline for submitting this paperwork is August.
If approved by the majority of voters in all five municipalities, the authority would be funded by a millage, similar to the authority in the northwest section of the county.
While the millage will fund basic operational expenses, Nelson said they’ll also need to secure an ambulance and find a suitable location for the EMS station. Nelson said he has some promising leads on the those aspects of the authority.
Nelson added that the folks on the other side of the county have been very helpful in providing information about how their authority’s business model works. He said two Wexford County commissioners — Joe Hurlburt and Ben Townsend — also have been instrumental in getting the authority started.
“I’m moving forward on this,” Nelson said. “It’s gotta be done. It’s not getting any better around here. This should be the most important thing ... it’s about life and death.”
Nelson said they’ve completed the authority paperwork and have given it to the municipal officials to bring to their respective boards for review and approval.
The next meeting of this authority group will be April 20 at 7 p.m., at the Manton High School in the Ranger Room.
Notifications about upcoming meetings can also be found by looking up “Let’s Establish Manton Ranger Rescue” on Facebook. Nelson also invites people who think they may be able to contribute to the plan to give him a call at (231) 920-7473.
