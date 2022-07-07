A new EMS authority serving four northwest Wexford County townships was hoping to be up and running by the start of July, but instead, negotiations are continuing.
Antioch, Hanover, Springville and Wexford townships are still in the process of forming the authority, but there are some differing opinions on aspects of the new entity, according to Antioch Township Supervisor and Northwest Wexford Emergency Authority Chairman Tom Williams.
Williams said the authority has a meeting scheduled on July 21 and the hope is they will be able to negotiate things with the Mesick Rescue Squad. Until that happens, either at the upcoming meeting or some other date soon, Williams said things are in a holding pattern with nothing new to report.
“I’m sure we can come to an agreement, but we need to continue negotiating to hit the finer points where everyone is happy,” he said. “We all want to provide this service for our residents and they need it. How we come to that is still in negotiation.”
Mesick Rescue Squad Capt. Allen Sherburne opted to hold off providing comments until after the July 21 meeting but said he doesn’t think certain billing and legal aspects of the authority are being addressed appropriately.
While things are being negotiated between the rescue squad and the authority, one of the four townships took action at its most recent meeting. On Tuesday, the Springville Township Board voted to lease its fire department complex on M-37 to the authority for $1 per year. The township board also opted to lease each of its emergency vehicles to the authority for $1 a year. The total lease agreement, for the complex and vehicles, would equate to $5 a year.
Wexford County District No. 3 Commissioner Ben Townsend has been paying attention to the authority since discussions began because it directly impacts his constituents. The District No. 3 commissioner’s seat includes Wexford, Springville, Slagle and South Branch townships and the villages of Harrietta and Mesick.
Townsend said it is his opinion that the authority is the best thing for the four townships and their constituents in the northwest quadrant of Wexford County. He also said the negotiations with the rescue squad and Buckley for the leasing of buildings and vehicles are the issues holding up the authority.
Williams said when it comes to Buckley, a price was given a few months ago, but it wasn’t something the authority could afford.
“We have suggested (to Buckley) they give us a fair price and we will continue to pay a fair price,” Williams said. “What they wanted up front, we didn’t have. It is still being negotiated.”
On Jan. 1, a Facebook post on the Buckley Fire Department’s page stated EMS service would not be provided effective 7 a.m. Jan. 1. The post said the elimination of the EMS service in Buckley was due to a lack of funding to provide staffing to offset the shortage of volunteers. The post also said the department was not providing the appropriate service for the tax dollars collected.
With the EMS service no longer being offered, a township-based committee was formed by Hanover, Antioch, Springville and Wexford townships.
The discussion to create an EMS/fire authority started more than six months ago. A discussion was had between the four supervisors of the impacted townships and the point was to see if it was feasible.
After those preliminary discussions, it was agreed to form the authority. Both township boards in Antioch and Wexford Township had signed articles of incorporation to form the authority, and last month both Hanover and Springville townships confirmed their board also had signed those same articles of incorporation.
The four northwest Wexford County townships are using what Charlevoix County did as a guide for how they should create the authority. The townships also are using the same attorney who helped Charlevoix County create a county-wide authority. The millage to pay for the service is already in place, so taxpayers won’t see an increase in their taxes.
The Northwest Wexford Emergency Authority is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on July 21 at the Springville Township Hall and is open to the public.
