MARION — In conjunction with National EMS Week, which started Sunday, May 16, Pastor Steve Boven of Chapel Hill Church took time to recognize Missaukee County Emergency Medical Service paramedics Nikia Parker and Josh Haertel for saving the life of someone from the greater Lake City area.
Boven, a Missaukee County resident who also serves as a chaplain at Cadillac Munson Hospital, recognized the paramedics before his congregation on Sunday and acknowledged their service with a personal letter from the church to each one along with a Life Saving Certificate, the Michigan State Police Challenge Coin and Boven’s own Chief Challenge Coin from the years when he served as chief of police at Wilmore, Kentucky.
Parker and Haertel were called to the scene and found the lady “unresponsive and without a pulse,‘ it says in the letter, but because the paramedics rendered CPR and the necessary procedures, they revived the woman’s heart. She was transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital and survived.
“We at Chapel Hill Church want to recognize you for this life-saving event … You, my friend, are an unsung hero.‘
Michigan State Police Trooper Brent Benavides was on hand to present the certificates to the recipients. Missaukee EMS Director Nikki Sharp received the awards on behalf of Parker, who was not able to attend on Sunday morning.
The church also recognized retired MSP Trooper Bob Pifer, who is a Chapel Hill member, as part of National Police Week, which extended from May 9-15. Pifer’s distinguished career included service in the State Police from 1962 until his retirement in 1987. Pifer earned the rank of lieutenant with the MSP and was picked to attend the FBI National Academy in 1975.
After his retirement from the state police, Pifer helped organize and served as deputy chief for the University of Michigan Police Department of Ann Arbor. Trooper Benavides also presented Pifer with his award, an MSP Clock Plaque.
