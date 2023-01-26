CADILLAC — Community engagement has been climbing at Cadillac Wexford Public Library locations, but they’ve topped the charts in 2022 with more than 97,800 visitors.
Together, those patrons borrowed more than 110,000 physical books and more than 31,500 eBooks and Audiobooks. Library Director Tracy Logan-Walker said the high year-end numbers came as no surprise.
In the years following the COVID-19 pandemic, Logan-Walker saw library visitation increase exponentially. She said lockdown was tough on everyone, and when restrictions were finally lifted, people flocked to library programming in search of newfound community connection.
“Our circulation is up, our new library cards are up, our visits are up, our computer use is up, our reference numbers are up; it’s really exciting,” she said. “And obviously, our programming numbers are way, way up, because we feel comfortable and secure in having in-person programming, and people are really responding to it.”
Most people know that libraries offer books for free, but they may not know how much money they’re actually saving by borrowing instead of buying. In 2022, it was $1.9 million.
As audio and ebooks became more popular, Logan-Walker said library staff made those digital resources available for the community to eliminate the burden of subscription and purchasing fees. She said they’ve become a popular rental item for those who like to read on the go; but, that doesn’t mean there aren’t options for traditionalists in the area.
“If people want physical books specifically, we are one of the top borrowers and lenders in the MeLCat system,” Logan-Walker said. “So if there’s a physical book you want, that we don’t own, we can almost always borrow it from another library for you, and there’s no additional cost for that either.”
Branch manager to the library’s Mesick and Manton locations, Mallory Brems, said there was a big push to prioritize new technology in 2022. Though it may be shocking to some, a number of rural communities in Wexford County are still without sufficient internet connection. It’s important to Brems that members of the Mesick and Manton communities have a place to get online.
Brems said her branches are now able to offer portable hotspots and rentable Chromebooks to its patrons. At the Cadillac branch, customers have access to hotspots and Chromebooks, as well as desktop computers, a smart board and a soundproofed meeting/podcasting room. Those who want to learn how to use a particular piece of technology can do so by setting up a one-on-one appointment through the Cadillac branch.
“You can’t do anything without having a computer,” Brems said. “I think that’s been really helpful for keeping people being able to do what they need to do, and keeping the library relevant.”
Like Logan-Walker, Brems saw an uptick in library foot traffic after the slowing of the pandemic. Families and young children have historically been the most popular visitors at the Mesick and Manton locations; however, in recent years, Brems said there’s been a noticeable increase in adult and senior patrons.
The shift in demographic inspired Brems to add a wider variety of programming to the calendar, including a series of presentations by the Mesick Historical Museum and weekly watercolor painting workshops.
Veterans Services have also partnered with the Mesick branch to provide weekly, on-site services. Brems said their presence prevents many aging vets from having to travel outside the area to receive help.
Logan-Walker said there are more teens and adults than ever at the Cadillac branch. In the last year, the library has hosted a number of events based on popular games, movies and television shows — including a “Stranger Things” watch party. The library’s community room is also home to a growing Dungeons and Dragons club.
It’s a continuous goal for Logan-Walker and her program coordinator Emily Thompson to offer unique activities at the Cadillac branch that individuals of any age can enjoy. She said 2022 was proof of their success in doing so.
“We’re really working to engage the public as broadly as possible to get new people in,” she said. “One of the things we hear a lot is, ‘I didn’t know the library did that.’”
Not every program at the library is book-centric — like its ongoing puzzle exchange — but Logan-Walker said they’re all designed to encourage creative thinking. If it leads to more reading, she considers that a win. But even when it doesn’t, she’s just happy the Cadillac branch can be a place for education, access and gathering in the community.
“The primary purpose of programming for us, other than information delivering, is to engage people,” she said. “Once we get bodies in the door, we can share a lot of information.”
Brems said there’s much to accomplish in 2023. It’ll be tough to rise above the great year the library just had, but she said they’re well on their way. Her primary focus in the months ahead is prepping for summer reading. The Mesick and Manton programs were packed last year, and she’s expecting just as many kiddos again this summer.
Logan-Walker’s intention for 2023 is to continue supporting programming at all of its branches, especially those in smaller communities.
With 75% of library funding coming from county millage dollars, Logan-Walker said it’s the community that keeps its doors open. As long as the Cadillac Wexford Public Library can serve the people who need it, she said it’s certain to be a good year.
