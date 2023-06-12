'Enjoyable for all ages': Matilda The Musical

CADILLAC — Cadillac Footliters are gearing up for Matilda The Musical.
The musical will take place in the Elenbaas Performing Arts Center at McBain High School June 16, 17, 23, 24.
All performances will start at 7 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee also happening on Saturday, June 24.
“That’s been kind of fun to work with all the different age groups that this show brings together,” director Julie VanHaitsma said.
Matilda is based off the book by Roald Dahl. Dahl is also the author of other books such as James the Giant Peach and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
The musical follows a young girl, Matilda, who has grown up in a bad home situation. She likes to read books and tell stories to the local librarian. Her stories are woven throughout the show.
Matilda goes to school with a mean headmistress. Matilda uses her special powers along with help from the other students to fight back against the headmistress.
Tickets are $12 in advance at ticket outlets, $14 in advance online, and $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Brinks Art and Frame and Horizon Books both located in Cadillac. They can also be purchased online by visiting cadillacfootliters.com.
VanHaitsma said there are 43 members of the community who are acting in the performance from a wide range of age groups.
“The high school group of kids in this show have been extremely helpful in terms of sort of helping and mentoring the younger kids,” VanHaitsma said. “It has also allowed for us to have some really great dancers involved in this production.”
The cast has been rehearsing since the end of March.
“We put a lot of time and effort into it, and it’s a very entertaining production that I think people will enjoy for all ages,” VanHaitsma said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.