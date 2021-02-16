Last Wednesday school across the state and the Cadillac area had the second of two student counts for the 2020-2021 school year.
For the most part, schools across the Cadillac area stayed near the number the count last October produced, albeit some districts were above that number while others were below.
Although the February figure typically is less impactful — accounting for only 10% of a district's state funding compared to 90% in October — the number itself is important because it provides a benchmark for schools seeing either a decline or increase in enrollment. It also is important to note that historically the numbers from the spring count are blended with the count number from the succeeding student in October.
COVID-19, however, made it so this year 75% of the funding school received would be based on the 2019-2020 school year blended enrollment number, while the remaining 25% would be based on the 2020-2021 blended enrollment count
Each student represents a dollar figure, and for most of the districts, that figure is $8,111 for the 2020-21 school year. Districts also received a one-time $66 per pupil payment in addition to the foundation allowance.
With higher numbers of students attending school virtually, Wednesday's count likely won't be what the official count look like in a few weeks. That has always been the case, but during the pandemic and with the increased use of virtual learning, it is a bigger issue.
While that student count number is not completely known, the enrollment numbers of local districts over the last five years are, as well as whether they are trending upward, downward or staying stable. The enrollment numbers used in this story are from the MI School Data Dashboard, which can be found at www.mischooldata.org/dashboard.
For the past five years, enrollment trends at Mesick Consolidated Schools have been full of ups and downs, according to Mesick Superintendent Scott Akom. Starting with the 2015-2016 school year, the district had a student count of 625, according to the dashboard. Fast forward to the last completed school year of 2019-2020 and Akom said the district's enrollment was 595.
For the three years in between, the dashboard data showed enrollment was 611, 629 and 654. Except for the high point during the 2018-2019 school year, enrollment showed positive and negative fluctuations, but nothing too dramatic. Overall, the district lost 30 students during the five years when comparing enrollment for the 2015-2016 school year and the 2019-2020 school year.
"During the 2018-2019 school year, Mesick had quite a few families with several children move into the district and then move out of the area," he said. "We had several families move away once the pandemic started. As you can see, this up and down student count has been a common trend over the last five years."
Marion Public Schools Superintendent Steve Brimmer said his district hasn't seen the ups and downs in enrollment but rather a steady decline during the past five years. In 2015-2016, Marion's enrollment was 499 students, but by the 2019-2020 school year, it had dipped down to 409, a loss of nearly 100 students or one-fifth of the student population in five years.
Although that is not good news, the new superintendent said his district recently had a five-year enrollment projection done and the expectation is that that decline will level off.
"We currently have 419 students enrolled, which is slightly higher than what we had for the fall count and higher than what we had in 2019-2020," he said.
For the area's largest school district, Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said enrollment tends to fluctuate 1 to 2% in any given year, with some larger student cohorts and some smaller.
During the 2015-2016 school year, the district had an enrollment of 3,114, which went up to 3,123 in the 2019-2020 school year. The three years in between, however, showed ups and downs. During the 2016-2017 school year, CAPS' enrollment was at 3,188 followed by two years of declining enrollments of 3,150 and 3,136. This showed a gain of nine students over the five years.
"With COVID this year, we all anticipated a significant drop in enrollment, especially after the state reported tens of thousands of students unenrolled statewide," she said. "We remain stable fluctuating the 1 to 2% yearly. We are hopeful to have our students who opted to stay home this year return next year for face to face instruction."
