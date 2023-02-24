Entertainer extraordinaire Willy Porter taking Gopherwood stage March 11

CADILLAC — Virtuoso guitarist and singer/songwriter Willy Porter will return to the Gopherwood stage at the Cadillac Elks on March 11.
Some folks are lucky to find what they love to do at an early age and quietly settle in for the long haul expanding and developing their work over the arc of a lifetime. Willy Porter is one of those artists. Thirty years after his solo recording debut, he continues to reach further into his guitar and pen while stretching the form of what his own music can be.
A largely self-taught musician, Porter began treating audiences to his brand of guitar playing and wry storytelling in the late 1980s while living in Madison, Wisconsin.
In 1990, he released his first full-length independent album, “The Trees Have Soul,” and the touring life has flowed steadily ever since. Porter has trekked across America, Canada, the UK, and Europe, touring solo, as well as with various incarnations of the Willy Porter Band and in support of artists like Tori Amos, Paul Simon, Jethro Tull, Sting and Jeff Beck.
Locked solidly into the atmospheric sensibilities of fingerstyle alternate tunings, Willy is reminiscent of the Michael Hedges/Will Ackerman School of two-handed fretboard tapping and wooden slap rhythms. This show promises to deliver an evening of entertainment that demonstrates why Gopherwood Concerts is one of the premier stops for Musical Troubadours in the state.
Porter’s songs weave a universal perspective about the questions, struggles and triumphs of human existence. His live shows are guitar-driven grit, soul, silence and muscle — at times electrifying, dynamic and unique in the way that Porter’s voice blends and fuses with his fret work.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for students or $20 for adults in advance, and $25 at the door. They can be purchased in downtown Cadillac at the After 26 Depot, Horizon Books, online at My North Tickets, or by calling 1-800-836-0717.
Gopherwood Concerts is a small nonprofit group located in Cadillac whose goal is to bring quality musical entertainment to everyone in the area.
For more information about this show, call (231) 846-8383 or visit the Gopherwood website at gopherwoodconcerts.org.
