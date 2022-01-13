CADILLAC — All the members of a Manton family that were involved in a head-on crash north of Cadillac last month are out of the hospital and recuperating.
Around 2:53 p.m. on Dec. 7, David Norton and three of his teenage sons, Virgil, Xavier and Dorrien, were in a Toyota 4 Runner on South Mackinaw Trail near East 32 Road when a Honda Civic driven by a 33-year-old Cadillac resident crossed the center line and struck their vehicle.
All five occupants from both vehicles were transported to area hospitals after sustaining serious injuries. The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office reports that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
Norton recently told the Cadillac News that Virgil, who was on life support for eight days following the incident, is now back home, along with himself and his other two sons, who weren’t as seriously injured in the crash.
While Virgil has made great strides in his recovery, Norton said due to the amount of damage done to his brain in the crash, “parts of him will never be the same.” He has a hard time focusing, gets overwhelmed around a lot of people and becomes frustrated doing things that used to be easy for him.
“It’s affected a whole lot of stuff,” Norton said.
Norton said he’s also recovering from his injuries, which are extensive and include some broken vertebrae.
“I’ve been in bed since I’ve been back,” Norton said.
While it’s looking to be a rocky road ahead, Norton said he has been amazed at the level of support shown by the community.
Since the crash occurred, people have donated more than $11,000 to the Norton family through a Gofundme page set up on their behalf to cover basic expenses and travel costs to and from the hospital.
Norton said they were able to use some of the money to buy a new vehicle to replace the truck that was totaled in the crash.
“The love from the community was incredible,” Norton said. “It’s been pretty amazing. It’s the only way we’ve been able to make it through this. We couldn’t ask for a better community in Manton, Michigan.”
Police have not yet identified the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash. Details on the extent of their injuries has not been made available to the media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.