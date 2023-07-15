MANTON — This weekend big rigs are getting their chance to shine in Manton, but on Friday they got a little help to make that happen.
Northern Lightning Wash of Traverse City was set up in the Manton High School parking lot to give the entrants of the Manton Truck Show a chance to get a wash and shine. Zak Richardson said it takes about 20 minutes to wash a semitrailer truck.
In addition to the truck wash, there was a craft show, a performance from Mighty Fine and a truck light show where the big rigs showed off their newly cleaned exterior and specialized lighting.
On Saturday, the truck show is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. in the Manton Station Park. There also will be a kids' carnival at the skate park. Lacey Galloway and Tyler Gitchel will provide live music during the afternoon Saturday while Night Train will play Saturday night.
