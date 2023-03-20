Entrepreneurs invited to submit ideas in 'Shark Tank' event to be held in Cadillac June 22

CADILLAC — If you have a great business idea and are looking for investors to help make it a reality, you won’t want to miss an event coming up this summer.
Staffed4u — a professional human resources and recruiting service — is hosting an event similar to the popular “Shark Tank” television show on June 22 at the Truck Stop, located at 902 W. 13th St.
During the event, six entrepreneurs will present their business ideas in front of a room full of potential investors.
The six entrepreneurs will be selected out of those who submit a virtual presentation of their pitch before the date of the event.
It is free to submit a pitch but the deadline for submissions is April 1. The top six business ideas will be announced on April 10.
There will be six “Sharks” attending the event and they will judge each entrepreneur’s pitch. The winner entrepreneur will receive $500 toward their business idea.
Staffed4u owner and event organizer Lindsay Hartsock said they’re anticipating between 100 and 200 business-minded folks will attend the event, which she added will be a good opportunity to network and develop new relationships.
“Getting $500 is great but it’s really about getting in a room with people who have done it before,” Hartsock said.
There are no limitations on the type of business that can be pitched and Hartsock said there is no age requirement for those submitting.
Those interested in pitching an idea can send a video up to six minutes long to lindsay@staffed4u.com.
For more information on the event, go to staffed4u.com/event-details/pitch-it-shark-tank-event or look up Staffed4u on Facebook.
