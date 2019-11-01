CADILLAC — There’s PFAS in the drinking water at the CTC.
Not much, and not so much that the EPA would tell you to worry.
Still, Wexford-Missaukee ISD Superintendent David Cox wants to be prepared.
Monday, he brought health department officials to the CTC campus for a discussion with himself, CTC Director Tim Rigling and the Cadillac News about PFAS and next steps.
“I want to just get ahead of it,‘ Cox said.
The CTC wasn’t required to have its water tested for PFAS in 2018, when most Michigan municipalities and schools with their own wells were tested. But when the opportunity came up for the CTC to be tested this year, Cox took it.
Test results showed that there’s some PFAS in the CTC’s drinking water. EPA guidelines call for a health advisory at 70 parts per trillion (ppt) of PFOA and PFOS, the two most common PFAS chemicals.
But the EPA’s standard has been criticized, with some scientists and doctors suggested lower PFAS limits in drinking water will keep people healthier.
Now Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s science advisory team, through the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team Science Advisory Workgroup, has issued recommendations to set lower limits on how much PFAS can be in drinking water.
The rules are under review (see sidebar) but if adopted, the CTC could be swept up in the regulation.
That’s because one PFAS chemical, PFNA, exceeds the recommendation.
But what the ISD could do about it isn’t clear.
In part, that’s because nobody knows the source of the contamination. Is it pollution in the groundwater, pulled up from the wells? The CTC could dig another well, if that’s where the problem is.
Is it coming from old pipes in the building that may have been treated with PFAS chemicals? They could get new pipes or a filtration system.
It’s worth noting just how little PFAS 9 ppt is, according to District Health Department No. 10 Environmental Health Director, Tom Reichard.
“When we’re dealing with parts per trillion, those numbers are miniscule,‘ Reichard said, comparing it to a grain of sand in a swimming pool. Test results can and do vary over time.
“The one who’s going to have the final say on it is the state,‘ Reichard said.
DRAFT RULE CHANGES
There are thousands of PFAS chemicals.
Until now, only PFOA and PFOS have been specifically named in guidelines addressing PFAS in Michigan’s drinking water. But Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s more stringent proposed regulations names a few more specific chemicals, establishing limits far lower than the EPA’s recommended 70 ppt advisory level for PFOA and PFOS.
The proposed rule changes are below.
Specific PFAS Drinking Water MCL
PFNA 6 ng/L (ppt)
PFOA 8 ng/L (ppt)
PFHxA 400,000 ng/L (ppt)
PFOS 16 ng/L (ppt)
PFHxS 51 ng/L (ppt)
PFBS 420 ng/L (ppt)
GenX 370 ng/L (ppt)
When the state started posting PFAS testing results to the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team website, the results showed only two columns; one for PFOS and PFOA combined (the two most common PFAS chemicals) and the other for all other PFAS chemicals added together.
But lab reports have a more specific breakdown, showing some of the PFAS chemicals that can be identified via testing.
The Cadillac News acquired these lab reports from EGLE to identify whether the governor’s proposed rule change would impact local communities and schools.
Only the CTC and the Wexford-Missaukee ISD admin building had a result that might trigger action, if the rules are adopted (the CTC was found to have 9 ppt of PFNA compared to the governor’s recommended limit of 6 ppt).
