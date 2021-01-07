CADILLAC – It's all about water here in Michigan. Water remains one of the most important environmental and health issues in the state, more than half-a-decade after the Flint water crisis first broke out. It's at the core of the state's environmental concerns.
Here are some major local environmental stories to watch in 2021.
Cadillac's Water Infrastructure
A years-long effort to diversify Cadillac's water sources comes to fruition this year, with a wellfield project already out-to-bid.
"We will be receiving bids, I think, in January. And then I would expect, you know, either in February or March, the city will award those bids and then we will actually start construction on the new wellfield this year," said Jeff Dietlin, the city of Cadillac's director of utilities.
The city of Cadillac has used various sources for water over the years. Lake Cadillac was one source. In the 1960s, the city started using groundwater and set up wells near the city's biggest users, industry. Wellfields can wear out over time, but usually that just means moving the equipment a short distance. That wasn't an option when Cadillac's wellfield wore out because there were contaminants nearby.
In 2012, half of the wellfield moved to Crosby Road; the second half is going on 44 Road.
"We decided, well let's split the eggs—two baskets—that way if something goes bad, we still have the other one," Dietlin said in March of 2020.
The wells on the so-called second half of the wellfield (on 44 Road) are already drilled but buildings, motors and pipes need to be installed. Dietlin expected the work to be complete by the summer of 2022.
Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority
We'll be watching for developments on the Lake Mitchell sewer system. The 40-year-old system, components of which have been deemed by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to be "past their useful lives and in need of replacement," has had several Sanitary Sewer Overflows in the past several years. EGLE has said the SSOs are "symptoms of deteriorated and obsolete equipment and components. The SSOs show significant sewer system upgrades are needed and overdue."
In September of 2020, the USDA agreed to give the LMSA a $9 million loan to "clean and televise the sewer mains, add new grinder pumps, repair or replace pump stations, and replace metered manholes with new flowmeters. The new flowmeters will increase the accuracy of how much discharge is being sent to the City of Cadillac, which will increase the accuracy of how much the authority pays to the city for treatment charges."
Michigan Potash decision
Potash has some environmental supporters. It helps soil retain water, and the application of potash on agricultural fields can mean farmers need to water their crops less often.
But it also has environmental detractors, who say that the process of mining deposits can hurt watersheds and produce other harms.
Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation filed a contested case over a permit granted the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to Michigan Potash for potash mining in Osceola County. The contested case was filed in 2018 and has gone kicked around between administrative departments. Most recently, in June of 2020, the Environmental Permit Review Commission Panel remanded the case back to an Administrative Law Judge.
No final decision had been announced as of the first week of 2021.
Nestle sale and the future of water withdrawals
Though Nestle Waters North America won its permit from EGLE over Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation's objections, the matter is not necessarily over, as some issues are unresolved.
First, Nestle last announced the intention to divest of regional water brands, including the Ice Mountain brand that is extracted in Osceola County. How any purchaser might handle the brand and whether the purchaser would want to increase water withdrawal in Osceola County remain to be seen. While EGLE let the permit stand, the company's challenge of a separate issue (zoning) failed, leaving it uncertain how the company would build the infrastructure needed to increase water withdrawals.
Moreover, the Whitmer administration, while upholding the permit itself, also criticized the underlying laws governing the decision.
"We appreciate the calls from the petitioners and other members of the public for water withdrawal royalties on bottled water payable to the state, but that is currently outside of EGLE’s statutory authority,‘ Director Liesl Clark said at the time. “EGLE supports the calls from lawmakers to take action to prevent private parties from profiting off our state’s water resources.‘
It remains to be seen whether any such legislation will be introduced this session.
PFAS
The issues posed by PFAS contamination in water around the world continue.
In July of 2020, Michigan adopted stricter PFAS standards, limiting the amount of PFAS chemicals that can be in drinking water.
The new standards did not affect Cadillac, which remains below the revised limits. No PFAS have been detected in the city's drinking water, and while there has been some on the wastewater, it's been below those limits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.