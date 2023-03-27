The Environmental Protection Agency recently proposed the first federal limits on harmful “forever chemicals” in drinking water, a long-awaited protection the agency said will save thousands of lives and prevent serious illnesses, including cancer.
That, however, is little comfort to Audrey Wood and her family.
Once news started coming out in 2021 about elevated levels of PFAS chemicals at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center, she understandably had an elevated interest about whether her home and family were in danger. After it was determined her family’s home also had elevated levels of PFAS, to say she was worried and frustrated would be an understatement.
The recently announced EPA plan would limit toxic PFAS chemicals to the lowest level that tests can detect. PFAS, or per- and polyfluorinated substances, are a group of compounds that are widespread, dangerous and expensive to remove from water. They don’t degrade in the environment and are linked to a broad range of health issues, including low birth weight and kidney cancer.
For Wood, the announcement by the EPA was a good step forward but also, in her opinion, five decades too late.
“If a bunch of states recognized them as problems, why didn’t the federal government,” she said. “It is now, so that is better than continuing to ignore them.”
In October 2021, the CTC was alerted to a test result showing one of the PFAS chemicals had elevated levels in one of its wells.
Another quarterly test was performed in late 2021 and it showed PFNA was 5 nanograms per liter. That reading is below the state threshold for a maximum contaminant level of 6 ng/L. Previously, PFNA was found at a level of 7.667 nanograms per liter in the CTC well.
Last fall, the CTC completed quarterly sampling and the levels for the different types of PFAS were below the maximum level as defined by the state at all three ISD buildings, which meant the CTC had gone a year below the state threshold since the CTC was put on notice.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services completed a second round of resampling at the Wexford PFAS site in November. A total of 22 homes were resampled and the most recent sampling results were consistent with the sampling results from previous rounds.
These results included eight homes of the 22 with no detection of PFAS chemicals, while 12 homes had hits for PFAS chemicals but those detections were below the MDHHS comparison values. Finally, two homes of the 22 that were tested were above the MDHHS comparison values.
Wood said the PFAS levels in their water did go down under the Maximum Contaminant Levels. She also said they tested the filtered water they consume, which came out with no PFAS. While that makes her feel better and gives her some relief, she is still frustrated.
“I’m still very frustrated with the situation. I don’t know what else to do at this point,” she said. “I don’t want to say I’m over it, because I’m not, but it’s just so frustrating. Things can be done but money has to be allocated to it. There is so much paperwork and my kids are growing up with bad water.”
In November, Haring Township submitted an Intent to Apply form for Drinking Water State Revolving Fund funding to extend the water main to serve the Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center. Wood, however, said she has yet to hear anything more about that process. She said she went to township meetings for a while but she said it wasn’t helping her mental health.
The board would be talking about other township business, which she understands has to be done, but her family and others in her neighborhood are drinking contaminated water. Again it was frustrating and she decided she couldn’t do that anymore.
“I just hope they get moving. There is enough crap to worry about these days. We found out (we had PFAS in our water) when our youngest was an infant and he is going to be 2 soon,” she said. “We knew it would take a while, but when it is the timespan of your youngest child’s life, I just hope they get it figured out soon.”
Three years ago, the CTC started voluntarily testing the three wells it has that provide water to the Cadillac campus. The testing was part of the state’s push to ensure drinking water was safe and free of dangerous levels of substances such as lead and PFAS.
During quarterly testing, levels were below the state threshold for elevated levels for each of the seven PFAS chemicals until the October 2021 testing results showed elevated levels of PFNA.
Although the CTC’s well previously showed elevated levels of PFNA, the other two wells on the campus — used by the special services and business office and the agro-science and heavy equipment building — didn’t even have trace amounts of PFAS found.
MDHHS spokesperson Lynn Sutfin said there was nothing new to report regarding the elevated levels of PFAS chemicals in Wexford County, but Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy spokesperson Scott Dean said his agency, and the state as a whole, welcome the EPA’s announcement. He said it is a step toward a more unified and consistent approach to addressing PFAS compounds nationwide.
“Michigan already has enforceable drinking water standards for all six of the compounds identified by EPA (PFOS, PFOA, GenX, PFBS, PFHxS, and PFNA) in addition to PFHxA. These drinking water standards have been in place since 2020,” he said.
EGLE and the other state agencies that make up the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team look forward to reviewing the new EPA numbers and the calculation methodology they are proposing nationally to help inform the agency’s ongoing evaluation of Michigan’s current and future standards.
Although Dean said it is too early to tell what this means for Michigan’s standards, the state is closely watching federal action around PFAS. He also said Michigan will monitor the proposed EPA standards as they navigate the rule-making and final approval process.
The EPA proposal would set strict limits of 4 parts per trillion, the lowest level that can be reliably measured, for two common types of PFAS compounds called PFOA and PFOS. In addition, the EPA wants to regulate the combined amount of four other types of PFAS. Water providers will have to monitor for PFAS.
The public will have a chance to comment, and the agency can make changes before issuing a final rule, expected by the end of the year.
The Association of State Drinking Water Administrators called the proposal “a step in the right direction” but said compliance will be challenging.
Environmental and public health advocates have called for federal regulation of PFAS chemicals for years. Over the last decade, the EPA has repeatedly strengthened its protective, voluntary health thresholds for the chemicals but has not imposed mandatory limits on water providers.
Public concern has increased in recent years as testing reveals PFAS chemicals in a growing list of communities that are often near manufacturing plants or Air Force bases.
Until now, only a handful of states have issued PFAS regulations, and none has set limits as strict as what the EPA is proposing.
The EPA proposal also regulates other types of PFAS like GenX Chemicals, which manufacturers used as a substitute when PFOA and PFOS were phased out of consumer products. The proposal would regulate the cumulative health threat of those compounds and mandate treatment if that threat is too high.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
