LAKE CITY – The Teen Challenge group is returning to Lake City this Sunday, Aug. 18. Teen Challenge is an internationally acclaimed, residential ministry that offers help to those who wish to turn from an addiction.
Current residents of West Michigan Teen Challenge, Muskegon, will be visiting the grounds outside the Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church to share music and their own stories of where they have been. They will be staying after to talk with any who are interested in talking with them or have questions or stories to share as well.
The Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church is located 5804 W. Houghton Lake Road, next to the former Foster’s Super Market.
The drive-in service begins at 6 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs.
For more information call Pastor Greg DuBois at (231) 942-1249.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.