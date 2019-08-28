LAKE CITY — The Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church is offering access to the weekly Financial Peace University course. It is a practical course in modern finances with insights from God’s Word and wisdom. It covers everything from just getting started with a budget to freedom from debt and retirement planning.
It is being offered on Sunday afternoons at 2 p.m. at the church starting Sept. 15 through Nov. 10. There is a $130 tuition fee for the materials and those who have benefited from the course say it’s well worth the investment.
Participants must register at the financial peace website, which also supplies more information. Go to financialpeace.com/groups/1093135.
For more information, contact Pastor Greg DuBois at (231) 942-1249. The church is located on M-55 just east of the McDonald’s intersection, next to the former Foster’s Super Market.
