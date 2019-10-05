LAKE CITY — The Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church is hosting a showing of the movie “Beautifully Broken‘ on Sunday, Oct. 6, starting at 6 p.m.
The movie centers around the story of a refugee’s escape, a prisoner’s promise and a daughter’s painful secret. “Beautifully Broken‘ is sponsored by Compassion International and highlights some of the challenges of life around the world and the power of God to heal and restore. Viewers will also be given the opportunity to sponsor a child.
For more information, contact Pastor Gregory at 231-942-1249.
