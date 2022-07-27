CADILLAC — Arguably the most successful inventor to come out of the Cadillac area in the last 150 years is Ephraim Shay, whose eponymous locomotive design forever changed the logging and rail transportation industries.
Shay was born on July 17, 1839 in Ohio and spent his early professional years teaching school children. At the age of 21, he enlisted to serve in the Civil War. According to the University of Michigan Bentley Historical Library, he served in Company D, 8th Missouri Infantry.
After the war, Shay and his wife, Jane, moved to Michigan, where he began a career in the logging industry. In 1873, Shay, his wife and recently born son, Lette, moved north to “Harring Station,” 3 1/2 miles north of Cadillac (now Haring Township).
When he first moved to the area, Shay built a general store on his property located off 30 3/4 Road, and eventually a sawmill. It was during the days and nights of his mid-winter logging operations that Shay conceived the logging locomotive idea and made it practical.
According to Cadillac News reports, the Shay locomotive differed greatly from any other locomotive developed prior. Shay’s invention included a vertical boiler from which power was conveyed to many wheels by means of universal joints and expansion couplings forming a flexible shaft, which was rigid in revolution but flexible in every other direction. Through a series of gears, power from the boiler was carried to all of the wheels of the locomotive including those under the tender.
Through the use of this locomotive design it was possible to run the locomotive over most any kind of track. In fact, the powerful workhorse could run on nothing more than a pair of rough wooden poles laid on impromptu ties. In some instances, pine strips were laid on railroad ties and hardwood tops nailed to them. Not only could Shay’s locomotives run on crude rails but it had tremendous power and traction through the use of so many driving wheels in contact with the rails. The flexible shaft also permitted the locomotive to be used around sharp curves and uneven rails.
Shay was one of the first persons in the United States to use locomotives to haul logs. A short time before, a small standard type of steam locomotive was put into use near Lake George to haul logs to the Muskegon River to be floated down the river to the mills at the river’s mouth.
In the May 25, 1877 issue of The Cadillac Weekly News there was a report that ‘‘E. Shay built nearly two miles of railroad track and that William Crippen, the Cadillac machinist, is building a locomotive to run the logging train. If Shay’s plans succeed, it will greatly reduce the expense of getting out logs.’’ The first locomotive that Shay used apparently did not have the flexible shaft or the multiple gear drive for the wheels.
It was reported in November 1877 that Shay was using his new locomotive — the forerunner of the later patented design. By March 1878, it was reported that Shay was cutting the way for a new railroad track east of his mill at Haring. While Crippen in Cadillac made the first locomotives for Shay, additional ones were built by the Michigan Iron Works of Cadillac.
It didn’t take long for Shay to perfect his design and on March 30, 1881, he made a patent application for the locomotive.
In the meantime, four locomotives had already been delivered by the Lima Machine Works of Lima, Ohio, who had made arrangements with Shay to produce his locomotives. The Lima Locomotive Company, which had been but a very small concern in 1881, grew rapidly with production of the Shay locomotives. Over a period of years, some 2,770 Shay locomotives were built by the Lima Company.
The first Shay locomotive made by the Lima Locomotive Company was purchased by Milton J. Bond. Bond had a logging operation set up one station north of Haring on the Grand Rapids and Indiana Railroad in the 1880s. The third one manufactured by Lima was purchased by Cobbs and Mitchell of Cadillac in September 1880. This was shortly followed by a purchase by J. Cummer and Sons of Cadillac to be used on the Cadillac and Northeastern Railroad in April 1881.
By 1884, the fame of Shay’s locomotive was becoming nationwide. A report indicated that Shay had made a bid for furnishing an engine to be used on the famous Pikes Peak Railroad in Colorado. The grade average was 242 feet to the mile for 33 miles, and Shay said that his engine could do the job.
Shay locomotives made possible the opening of many additional areas for lumbering as grades, sharp curves and uneven terrain would have caused excessive expenditures for grading of railroad right-of-ways for standard locomotives, which did not have near the traction as possessed by the Shay.
In the Cadillac area, many Shay Locomotives were used until the final closing of Cadillac’s lumber mills.
Among the purchasers of Shay Locomotives were the Cadillac Handle Company, who purchased three of them; Mitchell Brothers purchased three new ones as well as one or two used ones; Cadillac Chemical, Cummer Diggins, and also other lumber companies located near Cadillac such as Dewing of Ashton, Cody and Moore of Kalkaska, Seeman and Webster of Chase, H. Thomas of Chase, D.A. Blodgett bought several to haul logs to the Muskegon River and Clam River in Missaukee and Osceola counties; Kellogg and Sawyer of LeRoy, Palmer of Paris, Daniel McCoy of Lake County, Wilson of Luther, who had two Shays, and other lumber companies.
Shay locomotives were used throughout the four corners of the United States for lumbering, as well as hauling other materials and some passenger trains in rough terrain areas. Some of them were huge machines. Improvements on the locomotive had made it more popular and it was being built in both small and large sizes, up to as much as 50 and 60 and even 80 tons in size.
The last Shay locomotive for which records can be secured was purchased by the Western Maryland Railroad and was completed by the Lima Locomotive Company on May 14, 1945. Decades after the last locomotive was manufactured, some were still being used on the steepest graded roads in Pennsylvania and in the far west.
In 1888, after completing his lumbering in the Cadillac and Haring area, Shay moved to Harbor Springs. There he developed several additional patents and was involved in several different businesses.
Even after moving to Harbor Springs, however, Shay still maintained his connection to Cadillac. In 1891, William McAdie and Company of Cadillac took an order for making three marine engines to be placed in a new steel yacht which Shay designed. The “Aha” yacht remains on display in Harbor Springs, which has created an annual festival in honor of Shay called Shay Days.
The city of Cadillac also has a display honoring Shay’s contribution to the area: Shay Locomotive No. 549, built in April 1898, was first purchased by White and Company of the Boyne City and Southeastern railroad at Boyne City, and later resold to the Michigan Forest Products at Strongs, Michigan, and then to the Cadillac Chemical Company’s plant at Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. When the Cadillac Soo Lumber Company, which was owned by Cadillac interests, ceased its logging in the Upper Peninsula, T. Walter Kelley, former Cadillac mayor and stockholder in the Cadillac Soo Lumber Company, secured the locomotive for the city of Cadillac. It is this locomotive that is now on display in the Cadillac City Park, arriving on Sept. 20, 1956.
When Shay died in 1916, the Cadillac News reported that those in the city who knew him personally referred to him in the highest esteem and respect.
“It is not probable that news of the death of Ephraim Shay will attract widespread attention,” the article reads, “but it is true that his life work included a service far more valuable than that of many men far higher up in the list of celebrities and notables.”
