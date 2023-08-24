CADILLAC — Consumers Energy officials said an equipment failure is to blame for a power outage that affected around 5,000 people on Wednesday.
The outage affected people in parts of Wexford County west of Cadillac, parts of Osceola County near Tustin and parts of the eastern half of Lake County.
Consumers Energy spokesman Josh Paciorek said the equipment failure occurred along one of the company’s high voltage distribution lines.
Power was restored by Wednesday afternoon.
