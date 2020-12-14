CADILLAC — Jessica Whaley had one wish this Christmas.
As a nurse at the emergency department within Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, the Cadillac resident has had a pretty stressful 2020 and that stressful situation doesn’t look to be ending. It should come as no surprise that Jessica has had long 12-hour days full of uncertainty and some worry.
During the pandemic, quality time with her family was her respite from her job. Unfortunately, the family’s couch was old and showing its age. It wasn’t very comfortable.
So when Jessica’s husband David saw a chance to try and remedy the situation, he nominated his wife for the Believe ... Christmas Wishes Do Come True campaign. Jessica’s wish — a new couch.
“The couch we had we have had for a long time. When she showed me the wish thing online and it really just hit home,‘ David said. “She works 12 hour days at the hospital on top of raising three kids, keeping the house up and taking care of bills. This was the only thing she wanted for Christmas, so yeah, It just seemed like the perfect opportunity.‘
VanDrie Home Furnishings in Cadillac granted the wish and Jeremy Winkle said the business was more than happy to help out the Whaleys.
He said the business has been blessed and they wanted to help bless someone else. When the opportunity to be part of the Believe campaign presented itself, Winkle said, like in years past, they were happy to help. When the wish for the new couch was to help a health care worker, Winkle said that deciding to grant the wish was even easier.
“When there was a health care (worker) it stood out to us as we made the decision,‘ he said.
When the Whaleys recently came to VanDrie to pick out the couch, they did it as a family. Jessica, David and their three children were all part of the process, which included sitting on the various couches. Eventually, the group picked a soft, microfiber sofa that should pair well with the use and love three children can give furniture.
For Jessica, getting the couch was a big surprise.
“It means a lot to go home and have a comfortable spot where everyone can snuggle together and it makes it easier to get up the next day,‘ she said. “(The past nine months have been) stressful. That is the best way to put it. It doesn’t seem to be getting easier yet.‘
While her job is still stressful, Jessica said there is hope with vaccines finally getting approved. While the next few months will be hard, Jessica said having the new couch will lighten the load. There is something to be said about being comfortable and Jessica now has the respite she has been looking for.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.