CADILLAC — The Clam River culvert that runs underneath multiple parking lots in downtown Cadillac is failing, causing several large holes to form in the asphalt overhead and threatening to collapse into the river.
One of the businesses most affected by the deterioration is Wexford Jewelers, located at the corner of Mitchell and River streets.
Operators Jason Nichols and Keith Terwilliger started to notice depressions forming in the parking lot next to the business about a decade ago. Nichols said they knew immediately it had something to do with the culvert, which runs directly underneath where the depressions were forming.
“It’s the only thing that made sense,” Nichols said.
While the depressions formed slowly at first, over the last four to five years, the damage has escalated significantly. Today, there are four large holes, not including the ones they’ve already patched.
One of the holes started as a relatively small divot earlier this year but within a matter of a couple of months, it had expanded to more than 13 feet in length and several feet deep.
The area where the holes are forming has been fenced off from vehicle traffic to prevent additional damage from occurring, although this precaution hasn’t prevented the holes from expanding.
Terwilliger said whenever heavy rains occur, the holes grow larger, as the water washes additional sediment from the depressions into the culvert below.
While the business has been deemed structurally sound and perfectly safe for foot traffic, Nichols said they’ve suffered a significant decrease in customers in recent years as a result of no longer having access to the parking lot. They’ve attempted to seek solutions to the problem but given the extent of it, they’re at a standstill as to what to do next.
“This is beyond us,” Terwilliger said.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said they’ve been aware of the deteriorating culvert for some time and are taking it very seriously.
“It’s quite concerning,” Peccia said. “We’re doing everything we can as expeditiously as we can to get a resolution.”
Peccia said it’s impossible to say when or if the culvert will collapse, which makes the situation akin to a ticking time bomb.
If the culvert were to collapse, city engineer Connie Boice, with Prein and Newhof, said they believe water from the Clam River would back up and flow into an old railroad grade nearby, which would take it north across Mitchell Street and into the neighborhood near Lincoln Elementary School. This would be a worst-case scenario, as it likely would lead to the neighborhood being flooded.
Boice said the culvert would be particularly vulnerable to damage and potential collapse in the event of a “100-year storm.” She said anytime there are heavy rains, she and other city officials keep a close eye on the area.
“It’s something that needs to be constantly monitored,” Boice said. “Everybody’s watching it.”
In the event of a collapse, Boice said they’ve come up with a plan to redirect the water so it doesn’t damage nearby homes and businesses. She said the plan is to use pump trucks to divert the water from the site of the collapse back into the Clam River on the other side of the culvert. In theory, Boice said this should buy them enough time to remove the debris and get the water flowing normally again.
They believe that buildings in the area, including Wexford Jewelers, Save-A-Lot and Kelgraphics would not be damaged if the culvert collapsed.
At this point, most of culvert deterioration has occurred on the southwest side of Mitchell Street, near Wexford Jewelers but there has also been some damage on the northeast side of Mitchell Street, where the culvert runs underneath the Save-A-Lot parking lot. No damage has occurred underneath Mitchell Street because it is held up by a bridge, not the culvert.
Boice said they believe the culvert underneath the Save-A-Lot parking lot is about five years behind the culvert underneath the Wexford Jewelers parking lot, in terms of deterioration, but both sides will need to be addressed soon.
“We do anticipate it’s just a matter of time before the east side begins to fail,” Peccia said.
While the history of the culvert is still something of a mystery, Boice said they believe it was installed by a private party in the late 1960s before the passage of the Clean Water Act in 1972, which would have prohibited such a project.
Over the years, the culvert’s bottom and sides have eroded as a result of the natural acidity of the water coming from the Mitchell Swamp. She said they believe the southwest side eroded quicker due to the turbidity of the water entering that end. As the culvert has eroded, embedded material packed around it has been washed away, eventually creating the depressions in the asphalt overhead.
Peccia said one of the complications of dealing with the culvert is that they can’t locate any title work associated with it, which means that on paper, it doesn’t exist. Figuring out a way to convey the property to the appropriate entity in order to remedy the situation is something they’re currently working on.
Given that the Clam River itself is owned by the state of Michigan, the Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy have a say in what happens next.
Boice said it would cost between $1 million and $2 million to install a new culvert but this is something EGLE likely wouldn’t sign off on, as it’s better for the environment and wildlife for the river to be exposed.
DNR Fisheries Biologist Mark Tonello said the department would never support a plan to just replace the culvert and keep the river underground. He said the river should be exposed for a number of different reasons.
Plants don’t grow in the river when it’s underground because sunlight doesn’t reach it, and some species of fish, including brook trout, will not travel through long stretches of darkness. Tonello said underground rivers also aren’t accessible to the public for fishing and other activities.
Boice said she’s developed a plan that would expose the Clam River and make use of several vehicle and pedestrian bridges.
“That’s a heck of a lot better than being underground,” Tonello said. “That would be a huge win for the Clam River.”
The only catch is the much higher price tag — around $15 million.
Peccia said they’ve been in contact with area lawmakers and made them aware of the situation. They’ve also requested that state funds be allocated to the project.
Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce President Caitlyn Stark recently sent a letter to the office of Sen. Gary Peters asking for help.
“This project involves removal of dangerous, failing culverts that are now past their design life,” Stark wrote. “This project also involves restoration of the Clam River to a natural streambed with maximum practical open exposure of the stream to create a sustainable fisheries habitat in this vibrant trout stream. The hybrid concept of opening the Clam River and installing vehicular and pedestrian bridges to both sides of ... Mitchell Street is supported by EGLE, MDNR Fisheries and the Wexford County Drain Commission.
“Access between the parking lots and businesses is of the utmost importance and will benefit both the business and the local economy. The proposed request also includes provisions for the relocation and modification of Wexford Jewelers, a business whose building is in danger of collapse if these culverts are not addressed immediately. This project aims to ensure access to local businesses, meet the requirements of EGLE, Fisheries and the Drain Commission, and enhance the safety and functionality of our infrastructure.”
Both Peccia and Boice said the silver lining of opening up the river and installing bridges is that it could end up being a very unique feature of downtown, complete with fencing, lights and decorative planters.
Keep reading the Cadillac News for continuing coverage on this developing story.
