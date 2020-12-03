MCBAIN — If you got a winter tax bill from the city of McBain on Dec. 1 or 2, you should wait to pay it.
The tax bills, which are generated by Missaukee County, have an error on them.
People are being charged interest that they don't owe because they aren't late in paying their taxes.
"I have just been informed that your winter tax bill was printed wrong by the county showing interest due," McBain City Treasurer Heidi Heuker wrote on Facebook on Tuesday, Dec. 2. "You will be getting a revised bill. Do not pay the bill showing interest due."
Missaukee County Treasurer Lori Cox said the treasurer's office is looking into how the mistake happened.
"It's not clear to us exactly what happened," Cox said. "It was human error in not noticing it before it got sent out, obviously. But how it got printed, we're not sure."
The new tax bills were printed and expected to be mailed out on Dec. 2, Cox said.
McBain Mayor Joey Roberts said residents should wait for the new winter tax bills.
"We're asking people not to pay the first bill that they got," Roberts said. "Wait for the revised one to come out."
The city doesn't want you to overpay.
"We don't want people paying more than they owe," Roberts said. "Then we'd have to refund. It just becomes a mess that way."
It did not appear that any other Missaukee County communities had the same errors on their winter tax bill.
"We're trying to rectify the situation to the best of our ability and make sure going forward we don't have the same thing happen," Cox said
