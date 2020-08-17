Established marijuana brands looking to come to Cadillac

CADILLAC — One applicant for a marijuana business in Cadillac has stores in six states. Others are likely already known to the community, with stores in nearby cities.
On Friday, the city of Cadillac released the names and addresses of the applicants for medical and adult-use marijuana retail shops in city limits.
Only four of the 14 applications will get licenses. The city set a limit of two adult-use (also known as recreational) marijuana retail licenses and two medical retail shops (also known as provisioning centers).
The city had previously denied a FOIA request from the Cadillac News for a copy of the applications, because the applications are exempt from FOIA under state law. The applications contain personal information, such as social security numbers, as well as details that applicants might not want competitors to know.
The Cadillac News asked whether there was a way for the newspaper and the community to learn the names of the businesses that are trying to come to town, and the locations where they might operate.
The city responded with copies of letters it had sent to the applicants notifying them of an upcoming virtual meeting wherein the selection committee will evaluate applications.
The documents supplied to the Cadillac News on Friday identified nine applicants.
They are: Attitude Wellness, of Troy; Cresco Labs, of Chicago; Fresh Coast Provisioning, of Charlevoix; Kzoo Retailers, of Kalamazoo; Larren Investments, of Warren; N-East Services, LLC, of Bloomfield Hills; RTMC Enterprises, of Ann Arbor; Weisberger Ventures II, LLC, of Troy; and WL Green Ventures, of Walled Lake.
Most of the applicants have stores in other locations.
Attitude Wellness is also known as Lume and has a store in Evart. The business’s ties to Michigan, in addition to its established stores, include CEO and owner David Morrow, who was born and raised in Michigan, a spokesman confirmed to the Cadillac News.
Cresco Labs of Chicago has stores in six states under the “Sunnyside" brand. The stores are in Arizona, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to the Cresco Labs website. Stores are pending in three more states. The company’s “portfolio of brands" includes Cresco, Cresco Reserve, Remedi, Mindy’s Chef-Led Artisinal Edibles, Good News and High Supply. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Fresh Coast Provisioning, of Charlevoix, has a store in Manistee and is planning to open adult-use stores in Big Rapids, Beulah and Marquette, according to CEO Nick Piedmonte, who responded to the Cadillac News's request for comment on Monday, after the print edition of the newspaper had published.
Fresh Coast Provisioning applied for an adult-use license in Cadillac. They hope to open at 115 North Mitchell Street as "Dunegrass Co."
In response to the question, "Why Cadillac?" Piedmonte wrote in an email, "Our entire application team has a solid history of interest and investment within the city of Cadillac. Our sister company GT Vapor has safely and profitably operated in Cadillac's DDA district for the past 7 years. Our real estate partners at ECEK Holdings have family roots in Cadillac and are committed to owning and improving properties in the City's Central Business District. The facility too is ideal, located below grade on Mitchell St. with rear parking and entrance."
State documents identify Kzoo Retailers of Kalamazoo as the company behind “KKind." There is a medical and recreational store in Kalamazoo and a recreational store in Big Rapids. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Larren Investments of Warren did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An entity with the same name has growing and processing licenses from the state, issued to addresses in Lapeer and Warren.
N-East Services, LLC of Bloomfield Hills also does business as Old 27 Wellness in Lansing. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
RTMC Enterprises is the company with which physician Robert McCurren is associated. He has previously provided the Cadillac News with extensive comment. The company hopes to open a store called Wellflower on Mitchell Street.
Weisberger Ventures II, LLC of Troy has been linked in state documents to Green Buddha in Ferndale. The company did not return a request for comment.
WL Green Ventures in Walled Lake is also known as The Cured Leaf in Traverse City and Oz Cannabis in Ypsilanti, Detroit and Bay City. The company did not immediately return a request for comment.
The applicants for retail licenses will get a chance to make their case before the city’s marijuana business selection committee on Wednesday, Aug. 26 during a virtual meeting at 10 a.m. The successful applicants will still need permission from the state and to acquire a special use permit through the city’s planning commission.
EDIT: This story has been updated to reflect comment that was received after the print edition had run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.