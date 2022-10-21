It’s only fitting that an electric vehicle battery plant that is looking at locating in Mecosta County could also be a spark that ignites the local economy of an entire region.
Gotion Inc. is looking to invest more than $2 billion to build a factory near Big Rapids to build a battery component manufacturing facility. Gotion was incorporated in California in 2014 and was focused on research and development activities in Fremont, California, as well as Cleveland. Future operations, including this project, will focus on establishing production capacity for the United States.
The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Hefei, China, and makes electronics, battery packs and energy storage technology for electric vehicles. Currently, the company has locations in Ohio, China, Japan, Singapore and Germany.
Middle Michigan Development Corporation President/CEO Jim McBryde said the project will have an impact on the job market and will provide an opportunity for people to find new employment. MMDC recently started working with Osceola County to assist with economic development.
While the overall impact will be positive, McBryde said some obstacles will need to be overcome, including issues with housing or the lack of it.
“There is lower income and government subsidized housing and builders are looking to build higher cost homes, but what about the middle-class homes,” he said. “With the cost of materials and what a middle-class home would have to be sold at, that is why builders are focused on the upmarket.”
He said while the battery plant will provide the opportunity for some higher-paying jobs to flood the area, it will not solve the issue surrounding the missing middle-class housing.
Although housing is going to have to become a focus, McBryde said the fact that the battery plant is looking to expand base economy jobs or jobs where workers make it, grow it or mine it, means other businesses like retail and other service industry type expansion will likely follow as the plant gets up and running.
Ferris State University economics professor Mark Brandly said the current population is declining in the region and state. It is a tight labor market and housing market. While the changes the plant will bring to Mecosta County and the region are going to be massive and hiccups will occur along the way, there is excitement about this project and what it could mean for the local economy.
“The increased demand will be good. This region has a history of manufacturing so we are comfortable with manufacturing,” he said. “There is room in town because we were larger a decade ago. It will help retail and restaurants. The business community is excited about that. The adjustments will not be easy and it will take a while.”
He also said that just looking at the numbers that are being thrown around in terms of investment and economic impact, it is not hard to understand that this plant coming to Mecosta County is a big deal. He also said it will spur growth outside of Big Rapids, but what that means and where is anyone’s guess. If someone did know, Brandly said they could make investments and retire.
“One of my areas of expertise is energy economics and because of the government pressure and policies pushing electric vehicles, this would be a sound investment,” Brandly said. “The way various government agencies are pushing EV now is a positive sign it will be successful. If you let the market decide, it would be much riskier.”
Cadillac Community Development Director John Wallace said with an investment that size Cadillac stands to have a slight to modest economic impact related to the plant. He said that could be people who work at the plant and commute from Cadillac or an increase in business for retail and restaurants.
Alliance for Economic Success Executive Director Lisa Miller said the plant definitely would unlock the potential for people from outside the area to utilize Cadillac’s amenities as well as serve as a bedroom community, but she also thinks there could be a more positive impact.
She said it could help to accelerate a solution to the lack of housing but also the opportunity for cluster-based manufacturing in the Cadillac area’s existing industry base. What that means is an interconnected system of like-minded businesses in a geographically centralized location. They share industry characteristics and benefit from collective growth.
“Our community, the great Cadillac area, which includes Missaukee County, we have the highest concentration of skilled labor in the northwest region of the state. It makes us attractive for building out the supply chain,” she said. “This gives us a little lead time to prepare and think intentionally for the next economic vision for our area.”
She said that also includes building a support network which would include housing, child care and broadband connectivity. She said this is the opportunity for the Cadillac area to declare it is here and it is a viable option, whether that is an individual or a company.
“The bringing of that to Mecosta County is a good example of the collaboration it takes to bring the investment. You had cities, townships, universities and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation that had to push it forward and come together to make it happen,” she said.
Earlier this month, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the MEDC announced financial support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The MSF board approved a package of incentives, including a $125 million Critical Industry Program performance-based grant through the state’s Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve Fund, an MSF Designated Renaissance Zone estimated to be worth $540 million and a $50 million Strategic Site Readiness Program performance-based grant through the SOAR Fund will be administered by The Right Place to assist with infrastructure improvements.
During a Sept. 26 joint special meeting, between the Mecosta County Board of Commissioners, Green Charter Township Board of Trustees and the Big Rapids Charter Township Board of Trustees, a discussion was held about the establishment of a Renaissance Zone.
Both townships discussed and approved resolutions to ask Mecosta County to apply with the state to establish Renaissance Zone within the two townships, according to Mecosta County Controller/Administrator Paul Bullock.
The county then discussed and approved a resolution to submit an application by both townships for the establishment of a Renaissance Zone, Bullock said.
Renaissance Zones are regions of the state designated as virtually tax-free for any business or resident presently in or moving to a zone. The zones were designed to provide selected communities with a market-based incentive of reduced state or local taxes to encourage new jobs and investment, according to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
In addition, both Green Charter Township and Big Rapids Charter Township anticipate approval of a PA 198 real property tax abatement.
The Mecosta County site Gotion is looking at will be several hundred thousand square feet and constructed in four phases, according to the Renaissance Zone application.
An estimated $14 million in public infrastructure improvements will be needed to support the facility and breaks down to approximately $1.7 million for sanitary sewers, $3.9 million for water mains and an elevated water storage tank, $3.6 million for road improvements and $4.8 million for design, engineering and administration and related costs, according to the application.
The expected private dollar investment over six years is more than $2.36 billion and it is estimated that 2,350 jobs will be created, according to the application. During the first year of operation, the estimated number of new jobs created will be 586 with an average weekly wage of $1,015.
During the third year of operation, the application said 556 new jobs will be created with an average weekly wage of $1,032. By the fifth year of operation, 723 new jobs are being created by the end of the year 2028 with an average weekly wage of $1,076, according to the application.
The anticipated start of hiring is June 2023 with the hiring to be completed by the end of 2031, according to the application. It is believed this has the potential to be the largest employer in a multi-county region and would become a base of the local as well as a regional economy, according to the application.
In addition to the facility, and the jobs there, the project also would have indirect benefits to the area, including the creation of new businesses and jobs in sectors like construction, services, retail, wholesale trades and fire protection. Also, several stalled housing projects likely will get a jumpstart and additional housing projects are anticipated, according to the application.
More than $11.5 billion in new personal income is expected to be generated by the direct, indirect, and induced jobs that this opportunity will create over 20 years.
