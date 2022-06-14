CADILLAC — Overall, Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia “meets/exceeds” in his job duties, according to a recent evaluation by city council.
That’s the overall grade; but from the perspective of each individual council member, there are substantial differences of opinion regarding Peccia’s performance during the last fiscal year.
In the evaluation, which was provided to the Cadillac News after council’s meeting earlier this month, each member of council graded Peccia on several categories using a scale of 0-4, with 0 being “unsatisfactory,” 1 being “improvement needed,” 2 being “meets,” and 4 being “outstanding.” Peccia also graded himself using the same scale.
Council’s average score for Peccia in budgeting/fiscal management was 2.8, or “meets/exceeds;” in supervision and leadership, and community relations, council’s average score was 2.6, or “meets/exceeds;” in city council relations, council’s average score was 3, or “exceeds;” in professional development, council’s average score was 3.20, or “exceeds/outstanding;” and in intergovernmental relations, council’s average score was 2.80, or “meets/exceeds.”
The average score for all categories was 2.83, which is slightly lower than last year, when council gave Peccia a score of 3.
Peccia gave himself a grade of “exceeds” in all categories except budgeting/fiscal management and professional development — categories in which he graded himself as “meets.” He gave himself the exact same score last year.
As for individual council members, Tiyi Schippers, Robert Engels and Mayor Carla Filkins gave Peccia very favorable scores firmly in the “exceeds/outstanding” range: Schippers gave him a 3.5, Engels gave him a 3.83, and Filkins gave him a 3.67.
Council members Bryan Elenbaas and Stephen King were much more critical of Peccia’s performance, giving him a 1.83 and 1.33, respectively.
Peccia’s evaluation also included comments from council, although these were presented in the document without attribution to individual council members.
In the comments section, Peccia’s skill in obtaining grants and attracting new developments to Cadillac were lauded multiple times. Here are a few of those comments:
• Leaving no stone unturned, he has made certain that we accessed all the grant dollars that were available to us through COVID-19 pandemic.
• He continues to pave the way for further investment in our city by tirelessly meeting with developers, staff, MEDC, MML, community stakeholders, etc. in regard to real estate, retail, housing and other new initiatives that will have an incredible impact on the local economy.
• The city manager is exceptional at targeting extra funding, through grant opportunities and partnerships, for our capital improvement projects and for city programs.
• The sale of land to Industrial Fund for redevelopment, announcement of redevelopment plans for old Northwood Hotel and Speeds Automotive buildings, the groundbreaking of the White Pine Trailhead, and the introduction of the residential facade program.
Those same skills in obtaining grants and facilitating development were also the source of some criticism in the evaluation. Here are a few of those comments:
• Knows the inside of grant funding. He comes from a background of this, but we don’t need monuments we need jobs!
• Budgeting — The $500,000 trailhead is a prime example, followed by the over $1 million dollar Market (at Cadillac Commons).
Peccia’s knowledge of city operations and his understanding of the goals of city council also were highlighted in the comments section. Here are some of those comments:
• Marcus has a deep understanding of what it takes to manage a city well. He makes important connections locally, statewide and even nationally. He keeps the council informed and always responds to inquiries in a timely way.
• Marcus has a clear vision for the future of Cadillac and makes decisions based on the goals set by the council and that vision.
• Again, this year, his leadership and guidance with staff and operation managers has resulted in not only a strong financial position, but one of the best the city has seen.
• Works well with the finance director in relation to the budgeting process and helping to explain the process to council.
As for areas of improvement noted in the evaluation, one that was frequently mentioned was his supervision of departments and communication with department heads. Here are some of those comments:
• He needs to hold his immediate subordinates to a high standard of accountability. If mistakes are made, they must be admitted to, and proper steps taken. Something I know that is lacking.
• The manager is the CEO and must be the direct contact with officials, even if there is additional follow up with department heads. Again, this also goes to the manager being aware of issues as they arise and be able to manage them rather than simply delegate to department heads and to communicate effectively with council.
• Increased level of management of department heads. Policies and goals should be developed for each department and needs to provide staff with direct oversight and management regarding communication and input from the public.
• I believe there are still times that the manager makes recommendations, relying on merely the information from his department heads and staff without knowing the details himself.
• I believe the manager can succeed and would benefit from established goals and the tools in which to be measured, and in turn measure his department heads and staff.
Earlier this month, following the closed session evaluation, council approved a 4% cost-of-living pay raise for Peccia, bringing his annual salary up to $115,624.26, in addition to a one-time 2% cost-of-living payment that council previously approved for all other city workers.
Council also upped Peccia’s vehicle allowance by $200 a month, bringing it to $600, while they researched the costs associated with purchasing him a new vehicle and covering related gasoline and insurance costs.
This motion was approved by Engels, Filkins and Schippers while King and council member Bryan Elenbaas voted against it. King earlier in the meeting said he wasn’t comfortable agreeing to the new car, gas compensation and insurance for Peccia until he had a better idea how much it would all cost.
Last Thursday, council held a special meeting to discuss these costs but no vote ultimately was taken on the matter when it was brought up that an increase of Peccia’s salary by that amount may require a vote of at least four out of five council members, and not merely a majority.
