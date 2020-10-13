EVART — Residents in the City of Evart will have a chance to win up to $300 in a Halloween decoration contest.
While children collect candy around Evart on Oct. 31 this year, select Evart City staff and Chamber of Commerce members will be going around town to pick a winner for the first Halloween house decoration competition.
Entries for the competition must be submitted by Wednesday, Oct. 14 and decorations must be up by Oct. 26 and remain up until Halloween.
To be eligible for the competition, the home must be within the city limits, no decorations can interfere with the sidewalks or public right-of-ways. Only decorations visible from the outside of the home will be judged.
Participants must agree to allow the city of Evart and Evart Chamber of Commerce staff to photograph their house for the purpose of this contest and consent to allow the house location to be placed on a map that will be made available to the public.
City employees are not eligible for the competition.
Homes will be judged on theme, design, creativity and overall presentation on Halloween with the winners being announced via social media.
Prizes will be given to first, second and third places of $300, $200 and $100 MasterCard gift cards, respectively.
The prize money will be coming from the City's expiring credit card points and will not be purchased with any public funds. This use of points was approved by city council at its Sept. 21 meeting.
"With everything going on right now, we wanted to give people something else to look forward to and get in a little holiday spirit," City Manager Sarah Dvoracek said. "The prize money is just our way of trying to help out during this tough time."
Entry forms can be found at evart.org and can be submitted on the city's website or dropped off at city hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.