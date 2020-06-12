Farmer's markets will be in full swing for Evart and Reed City as both open for their first weekend of the season.
Saturday, June 13 will mark the opening day for both Reed City and Evart Farmer's markets with vendors selling everything from produce to plants to handmade items like woodwork and jewelry.
Reed City will only be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Pompeii's parking lot on Chestnut Street.
To keep vendors and customers safe, Reed City will be implementing some new precautions.
"We are asking that everyone wear a mask if they can," Reed City Farmer's Market Coordinator John Vandenbos said. "We will also have a station up front with hand sanitizer."
Vendors have also been asked to keep about three feet of space open on their tables to allow for customers to place items and pay. The spaces will then be cleaned after each customer.
Starting on the same day as the Reed City market, Evart's Farmer's Market will go from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the Evart Depot as it has in the past.
With 12 different vendors signed up as of Thursday, June 11, Evart Farmers' Market coordinator Angela Hunter said there is quite a variety of booths this year including produce, baked goods, honey, maple syrup and crafters.
To keep with the guidelines given by the CDC, the Evart Farmer's Market will have recommendations for vendors and customers posted throughout the market and ask that social distancing standards still be maintained throughout the day.
As an added precaution, both vendors will only be open on Saturdays this year.
