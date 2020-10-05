EVART — Opening back on July 2, Evart’s Rusty Gold Antiques owner Joe Bixman said he never thought the business would be doing as well as it is, especially during a pandemic.
“I bought the place well before COVID, so I was already in too deep when that happened,‘ Bixman said. “Opening in the middle of a pandemic was scary. But we have done way better than expected. It’s a thriving business.‘
Being in the antique trading business for as long as he can remember, Bixman said it was just time to get his own storefront.
“I was buying faster than I could sell,‘ he said. “I filled up two pole barns, my girlfriend’s house and my trailer. It was time to buy a store.‘
And a location right in an old restaurant in Evart’s downtown, Bixman said, has been the ideal place for an antique shop to flourish.
“We had been looking at a couple of places but the prices just weren’t right,‘ he said. “When we came to look at this place, which was in rough shape, we made an offer. (...) Being right on the corner in a small downtown is the best place we could have put our store.‘
But a lot of work went into the building before Bixman was even able to open the first portion of his store.
A builder by trade, Bixman said he has done the majority of the fixing up himslef.
“The electric needed to be redone, the carpet needed to be replaced, the ceiling tiles didn’t exist before I started fixing the place up,‘ he said. “Thankfully, I know how to do all this stuff. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have been able to afford this place.‘
And there is still more work to be done as Bixman is working on expanding.
“This was supposed to be my retirement and I ain’t retired,‘ Bixman said. “This is a seven-day operation between the store hours and the work being put into it.‘
With business only just slowing down over the last few weeks, Bixman said he is excited to be able to be expanding as soon as he is and get more vendors in his store.
“Currently we have around 10 or 12 different vendors, including the mayor of Evart, and are already filled with those wanting to get into the expansion,‘ Bixman said.
About two-thirds of the store is his own items.
Along with the renovations of the inside of the store, Bixman plans to update the outside of the building with new roofing and update the facade over the next three years.
Though Bixman said hours may change as things slow down in the winter, Rusty Gold Antiques is currently open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.