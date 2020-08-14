Evart Arts Festival to see a boom in vendors

EVART — Saturday will bring around 30 vendors to the Evart Depot for the city's annual art festival.
The Evart Art Festival will take place alongside the farmer's market at the Evart Depot on Saturday, Aug. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will add 10 new vendors to the already 20 farmer's market vendors.
"We have room for more but we have to be careful with keeping in mind social distancing," Farmer's Market Manager Angela Hunter. "But we are glad to see the number of vendors we are getting."
While the arts festival normally has been held on Main Street right in the Evart downtown, Hunter said this year will be different to keep Main Street parking open for local businesses.
"There were quite a few complaints about customers not being able to park by the business," Hunter said. "So, it just seemed better to keep everything at the Depot this year."
Along with the extra vendors, there will be musical entertainment by the Bob Mashall Band from noon to 2 p.m. and Alpha Dogs' food truck to provide hot dogs, tacos and a variety of other food to those at the fest.
