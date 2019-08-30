Evart awarded $30,000 to help homeowners

EVART — Evart will be helping four homeowners in Evart with a $30,000 grant from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.
The Evart City Council was presented with a check from MSHDA outside the Evart Depot on Wednesday, Aug. 21.
The council had originally voted to apply for the grant back in April of this year and to put $10,000 towards fixing up sidewalks and adding and replacing trees outside the chosen homes.
Though open to all who receive a City of Evart utility bill and are not renting their home, the city wanted to focus on the historic district, said City Manager Sarah Dvoracek.
"We want to focus on the area that was originally platted back in the 1800s," she said. "With that being said, that does not close off the homes that are not in that section of Evart."
The historic district which is taking priority starts on the north side of Evart on First Street and goes as far south as Ninth Street and includes the blocks between Oak and Main street.
With the application process officially closed as of Friday, Aug. 9, Dvoracek said she has 20 applicants to go through.
"We sent out applications with all the utility bills to encourage as many homeowners as possible," Dvoracek said.
Out of the 20 submitted applications, eight are in the designated historic district.
With the projects needing to be completed by Dec. 31, Dvoracek said she is struggling to find contractors.
"This is their busy season right now," she said. "It is a bit difficult to get bids and figure out how much these projects could cost."
Once contractors are picked, the $30,000 will be divided up amongst the chosen applicants at $7,400 apiece. Should less than four homes be picked due to qualifications not being met or larger priority projects be picked, the chosen homes will have to place a lean on their home for five years.
But, Dvoracek said that the projects will get done no matter what.
"We are going to get these projects done," she said. "I promise."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.