EVART — After several meetings, Evart City Council made the decision to cancel this year's Fourth of July fireworks display.
At the Monday, May 18 meeting, the city council voted to not back the fireworks show this year after coming to the conclusion that it was a potential liability to the city.
"With the information we have been provided thus far, putting on a fireworks show is just not something the city will be supporting this year," Mayor John Joyce said. "We have been in constant contact with the Osceola County Emergency (Management) Director Mark Watkins and he is saying that, as of right now, it would be illegal to hold an event that size right now."
Last year almost 10,000 people parked cars in the Evart industrial park to listen to some live music, barbeque and watch the fireworks at dusk; something that under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order, is not allowed.
As it stands, the executive order is not allowing any gatherings of more than 10 people.
"The liability with that number of people in one space, it just to great for the city to take on," Joyce said. "Not to mention our department heads have come to us saying there just isn't the manpower to put something like this on right now. (...) When you have the police chief, the (Department of Public Works) Director and the fire department saying they can't handle this right now, you have to take that into some serious consideration."
Previously, DPW Director Mark Wilson had told the council he was concerned with one of his men or another city employee getting sick and having to be out of work.
"Can you imagine what that would cost us if we had to bring in an outside contractor to deal with something because we had too many people out," Joyce said. "It would be an even bigger blow that the city just can't take right now."
In canceling this year's fireworks, word began to circulate that this would mean the end of the fireworks because next year there will be nowhere to host them.
Joyce said that isn't necessarily the case.
"Is that a possibility? Sure," he said. "Part of our goal as a city is to develop the industrial park and it be used for its intended use, industry."
Though space is dependent on the development of the industrial park, Joyce said the show was outgrowing that space anyways.
"I have volunteered and worked in getting the fireworks up and running for years now," Joyce said. "Last year, we had around 10,000 people park their cars in the park. We had room for maybe another 150 cars. The show would have had to move, if not next year, the following."
Joyce said that when the city took over the event in 2019, it had looked into other options knowing the limited space left at the industrial park but had no luck.
"We looked into maybe asking if a farm or a golf course would have like to host it but there is a lot of liabilities that people just don't want to take on," he said.
In voting to have the fireworks canceled this year, Joyce said he hopes that this can be looked at as an opportunity to see what else the community can get behind like it did the fireworks.
"I think, if there is anything to take away from all this, maybe it is that we, the community, can find other areas to put just as much enthusiasm in," he said. "If the community could put the energy it put into the fireworks in other projects around the city, who knows what possibilities could come from that."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.