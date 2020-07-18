Evart cancels National Night Out event

EVART — After 13 years of hosting National Night Out, Evart has decided to cancel his year's event amid COVID-19.
With Osceola County still under phase 4 of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's reopening plan, Evart Police Chief John Beam said he believed it would be best to hold off on having a National Night Out event.
"With us still under the executive order limiting outdoor gatherings to only 100 people, it just isn't possible to hold an event that brings in anywhere from 500 to 1,000 people and still be in compliance with the order," Beam said.
Evart usually joins 90 other communities across Michigan, according to the National Night Out website, in celebrating forming a stronger relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve.
Normally held on the first Tuesday in August, the National Night Out organization sent out an email urging participating police departments to hold the event in October instead. But, on top of the current executive order, the Michigan weather in October is just too unpredictable, said Beam.
Wanting to keep an event in August, the police department did explore other options like a community block party but still believed there was the issue of not complying with the executive order.
Beam, who has worked on the event since it started in Evart in 2007, said this is the first year that Evart's National Night Out has been canceled.
"To go this long of a stretch and have to cancel is disappointing, to say the least," he said. "I know it is a big thing for the community but there was not the way we could have it and still be safe."
