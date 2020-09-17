EVART — Evart will be celebrating the start of fall a little early this year with its annual Fall Fest.
Normally held in early October, the fest will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19 this year to try and get ahead of the cool fall weather.
"The last few years have just been too cold in October," Farmer's Market Coordinator Angela Hunter said. "So we decided to have the fest a little early this year and maybe get some better weather."
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the fall fest will share space with the Evart Farmer's Market at the Depot so that downtown businesses do not have to lose out on customer parking.
"A lot of the businesses were not happy that their customers could not park on Main Street, so we thought since the Farmer's Market is putting this year's fest together, we might as well hold it all in the same place," Hunter said.
Among the almost 30 vendors there will be a petting zoo, pony rides and a hotdog lunch sponsored by the Mecosta Osceola Substance Coalition. With the petting zoo, masks will be required and only 75 people will be allowed around the pen at a time to adhere to CDC and social distancing guidelines.
"People have been pretty good about following the mask rules during the market this year and keeping social distancing in mind," Hunter said. "So not really worried about masks during the fest but it is important to note they will be required around the animals, too."
Should anyone forget their mask, Hunter will have some available.
This will be the first year that the Farmer's Market has been in charge of putting on the Fall Fest and Hunter is excited to give the community something to look forward to.
"It gives people something to look forward too. We are excited to see everyone this year," she said.
