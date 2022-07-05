EVART — The city of Evart capped off its long weekend of Independence Day and 150th anniversary events with a parade and community party.
Fourth of July festivities officially began with a fireworks show Sunday evening, and continued Monday with a parade down Main Street. Participants started their march at 11 a.m. and included various local business, organizations and public safety agencies.
In previous years, the parade would travel down Main Street and end at Riverside Park for the annual party in the park. But this year, the parade’s destination was the Osceola County Fairgrounds. Many of the favored party in the park activities returned like the Evart Lions Club chicken dinner, the petting zoo and the line of kids inflatables. The party at the fairgrounds began immediately following the parade.
Preceding the Fourth of July activities were several days of Sesquicentennial events to celebrate Evart’s 150 years as a community. When the city began the planning process for the Sesquicentennial, Evart Mayor Chris Emerick said they were inspired to combine the celebration with the Fourth because of its popularity with area residents and tourists.
“People come from all over the place for the fireworks, the party in the park, the parade, and with the Fourth falling on a Monday, it made a really great long weekend,” she said.
“So that was kind of the motivation there to plan it all together. That way, everyone can work together to make all of those different activities happen.”
Some Sesquicentennial events included Evart history tours, a corn hole tournament and a commemorative pictorial postmark. Emerick said there was a “fantastic turnout” for everything. The activities captured the attention of both community members and visitors. It was only a few years ago that Osceola County celebrated its 150th anniversary, and Emerick said to be able to build on that legacy has been a privilege and an honor, both as mayor and as an Evart resident.
Recently returned resident Todd Morawa graduated from Evart High School in 1981, and was able to experience the city’s centennial celebration in 1972. After relocating for a period of time, Morawa decided to move back to his hometown to be close to family. Over the last 50 years between the centennial and the Sesquicentennial, he said the community has had a lot of improvements.
A few months ago, Morawa said he was able to attend an event for the Evart Promise Plus scholarships. He said it was good to see students get the help they need to pursue an education.
Hersey resident Monica Millstead said her town has always had a good relationship with Evart. The two municipalities have helped each other for many years.
“We always try to do a lot for the community in Evart. For Halloween, we set up Main Street, and we have a whole lot of things going on for the kids,” she said. “We’ve been doing that for years.”
Millstead her fondest memories in Evart were spent walking around downtown and visiting the different shops and boutiques. She said if there’s one thing she’d like to see Evart change, it’s the addition of more local downtown businesses.
